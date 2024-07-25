The worrying findings come from Baby Bank Alliance who have now called for the UK Government to abolish the two-child limit, which they describe as being ‘cruel’ and one of the main drivers of rising child poverty in Scotland.

Recent figures from the DWP show that more than 26,000 families are affected by the policy, with the new Labour government voting against an amendment that would have got rid of it on Tuesday night.

Figures from 147 baby banks reveal 199,180 babies and children living in poverty across the UK and the Channel Islands have been supported by one in 2023 alone, and the alliance believes that number could be tens of thousands more with more than 300 baby banks in the UK.

One mum, Jodie from Huntly, received support from Gordon Rural Action and admits it was a huge help to her.

The cost of living crisis has left her lessening her own portion sizes to ensure her son Jayden gets the right amount of food and the cost of living crisis is leaving her in trouble.

She said: “I heard about the baby bank through word of mouth. My brother’s girlfriend’s mum actually volunteered here at the time and really helped me out with getting access to baby stuff when I really had no other means.”

“I do honestly do nothing for myself as I simply can’t afford to. I don’t do nothing nice for myself as I have to make sure Jayden [my son] gets the best life, and I just look after myself after. Jaydens portion sizes are going up so I’m lessoning mine. I’m a single mum too so it’s so difficult especially in a cost-of-living crisis.”

The crisis has deeply affected babies and children, with it coming after the Covid-19 pandemic which also impacted their development and lifelong health.

Baby banks are supporting communities across Scotland and the rest of the UK by providing essentials and are often run by volunteers out of community halls, garages, warehouses and even living rooms.

Kayleigh Nicolls is the Support Services Coordinator at Gordon Rural Huntly and hopes people can help as much as they can by donating to them as she thanked the Baby Bank Alliance for their help.

She added: : “You can’t quantify the support the Baby Bank Alliance has given us – its invaluable. The alliance can help us learn, grow and evolve and I really value having sounding board outside of your organisation. I don’t think a lot of people know about baby banks and don’t know what they are able to access, or volunteer at for that matter! I think the sustainability factor is so key as well, and something I’m so passionate about. Helping raise awareness of what we do and why encourages more donations rather than those being wasted and sent to landfill. Ultimately, the alliance will spread kindness in the world which is so needed.”

The alliance has more than 150 baby banks as members and was formed by Save the Children UK, Purposeful Ventures, Little Village and the Baby Bank Network Bristol. Their chair, Sophie Livingstone, believes the figures are no surprise and she wants the government to properly commit to tackling child poverty.

She said: “Unfortunately, today’s figures aren’t a surprise – we want the surprise to be a significant commitment to tackling child poverty from our new government, starting by putting an end to the two-child limit.

“All children should have a safe place to sleep, warm clothes, shoes that fit. Yet with low wages, insecure work prospects and unaffordable childcare, far too many families are struggling to afford these vital things. Without baby banks across the UK providing this incredible safety net, thousands of children would be missing out.

“The Baby Bank Alliance’s mission is to support and advocate for UK baby banks so that every child has the essentials they need to thrive. There is power in our numbers. With stubbornly high child poverty rates, there has never been a more important time for baby banks to unite so they can keep reaching the families that need them and to make sure the new UK government makes tackling child poverty the priority it should be.”