The Scottish Ambulance Service said it is in attendance and the situation is “ongoing”.

Traffic was described as “very heavy in the area” following the crash.

At 2.20pm, a Traffic Scotland update on social media said: “Traffic slowing on the approach to the closure this afternoon.”

Police Scotland posted on X: “The M8 in Glasgow is closed eastbound at J13 following a crash that happened around 1.10pm.

“Emergency services are in attendance. Local diversions are in place and road users are advised to avoid the area.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We are in attendance but the incident still ongoing.”