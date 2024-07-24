Those behind the Craigiehall Meadows development declared it is “nestled within the scenic surroundings of the north-west fringe of Edinburgh”.

They added: “Renamed Craigiehall Meadows, the enclave is set in a prime semi-rural location, adjacent to desirable areas such as Cammo, Cramond and Dalmeny and nestled against the River Almond where salmon fishing permits are readily available.”

And they detailed the site’s “rich history”, declaring: “Originally requisitioned by the armed forces in 1939, Craigiehall has a rich history, including the negotiation and signing of the surrender of German forces in Norway in 1945.

“The Ministry of Defence acquired the site in 1951, and it became the headquarters for the Army in Scotland, marking its significance in military history. Major developments in 1955 saw the establishment of permanent buildings at Craigiehall, replacing the temporary structures from World War II.”

They added: “The former Army headquarters, Craigiehall Camp, operated from 1955 until 2014 and housed notable regiments, including The Black Watch, and became the HQ of the 2nd Infantry Division in 2000.

“The base was announced for closure in 2011 as part of the defence basing review, with the Army HQ in Scotland merging with the 51st Brigade at Forthside Barracks in Stirling.”

It was announced in April that the former headquarters of the British Army in Scotland had been sold to Miller Developments and the William Pears Group, which were both advised by property agent Savills.

The William Pears Group agreed to purchase the 78 former Ministry of Defence houses for refurbishment, Savills noted at that stage, adding that “Miller Developments is acquiring the balance of the 96-acre site for future redevelopment”.

Tzana Webster, head of estate agency at Ralph Sayer, said: “Craigiehall Meadows will be a significant addition to Edinburgh’s residential offerings, bringing beautifully refurbished homes to market with high-spec finishings that anyone would dream to have in their home.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to be able to be working at such a historic site and upon completion this will be an incredible location to live in.”

The homes on offer will comprise detached, semi-detached, and terraced properties.