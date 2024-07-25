HOLIDAYMAKERS seeking budget breaks helped to fuel a 16 per cent jump in third quarter profits at low-cost airline easyJet as it predicted a “record-breaking summer.”
The company, which flies 64 routes from Scotland, including Tenerife, Lanzarote, Alicante and Rhodes, grew pre-tax profits for the three months to 30 June 2024 by £33 million to £236m.
"Our strong performance in the quarter has been driven by more customers choosing easyJet for our unrivalled network of destinations and value for money,” said easyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren.
Airline passenger numbers rose by 8% to 25.3m and easyJet’s in-house holidays division reported a big surge in profits.
Launched in 2019, easyJet holidays offers holiday packages to more than 100 destinations across Europe and saw pre-tax profits soar 49% during the quarter from £49m to £73m.
READ MORE: Will Rachel Reeves press on with plan to Tell Sid?
The holidays business is now expected to report pre-tax profits of £180m at easyJet’s full-year results in November, 48% ahead of the previous year.
Richard Hunter, head of markets at online investment service Interactive Investor, said the performance of easyJet holidays had “all but come from a recent standing start” to now represent 13% of group revenues.
“The launch of the holidays business seems to have come at the right time, with cost-conscious consumers searching for value packages, and the group has high hopes for its longer-term contribution to overall profits,” he said.
Mr Lundgren, who is leaving easyJet next year after seven years, said the latest results were achieved despite Easter falling earlier this year – in March rather than April.
This demonstrates the “continued importance of travel” and means the company remains “on track to deliver another record-breaking summer, taking us a step closer to our medium term targets."
EasyJet’s bullish update contrasts sharply with gloomy results on Monday from rival operator Ryanair, which reported a fall in first quarter profits and warned that fares for its key summer months would be “materially lower” than last year. The news prompted a sell-off in airline sector shares.
READ MORE: 'This will not be an easy year': Whisky battles headwinds
Commenting on easyJet’s performance, Julie Palmer, partner at restructuring firm Begbies Traynor, said: “The aviation industry can breathe can a sigh of relief, with this morning’s update from EasyJet providing a strong counter to Ryanair’s disappointing results and proving it is not all doom and gloom for the sector.”
But she added there were signs of the “travel boom waning” and another holiday season being blighted by strikes and air-traffic control mishaps.
“With a very mixed picture emerging from the wider sector, easyJet will have to work very hard to allay concerns about depressed ticket prices over the coming months,” Ms Palmer added.
Costs from disruption were “much improved” on last year because of a 33% fall in events, easyJet said. But it expects the “challenging European air traffic control environment” to contribute to slightly higher costs per seat, excluding fuel, in the next quarter.
EasyJet said revenues in the third quarter grew 11% to £2.63 billion, fuelled mostly by increasing passenger numbers and the continued growth of easyJet holidays – but also by selling extras to customers.
“These include things like extra baggage, legroom, and food and are a great way to grab a larger share of sunseekers’ budgets,” explained Aarin Chiekrie, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
READ MORE: Scots tourism needs 'warm conditions for profitability'
Looking ahead to the rest of the year, easyJet said bookings for the fourth quarter were already almost 70% sold, despite a 7% increase in the number of tickets on sale.
“This means easyJet has currently sold 1.5 million more seats for peak summer compared to the same point in time last year,” the airline said.
The company reported a strong net cash position, with £456m in the bank, compared to £146m at the end of March.
Based in Luton, easyJet is Britain’s biggest budget airline and employs around 750 of its 16,000 staff in Scotland, including pilots, crew and engineers.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here