Miller Homes is poised to launch a new development in Paisley as it seeks to meet growing demand for family housing in the west of Scotland town.
The housebuilder revealed it is to build 167 homes on the edge of Gleniffer Braes Country Park, with home-buyers able to pre-reserve the three, four and five-bedroom homes from Saturday.
Miller said the new homes will build on the success of the Hawkhead development in Paisley, where building work is scheduled to complete later this year. It said the town is becoming increasingly popular with house hunters on account of its connectivity, food and drink scene, entertainment options and outdoor activities, which are proving to be attractive to families. The area offers opportunities for walking and cycling, while there are two golf courses close by.
The school catchment area includes Lochfield Primary School, St Charles RC Primary School, St Andrew's Academy, and Gleniffer High School.
Thornly Park will seek to cater to families of all sizes and stages with a mix of terrace, detached, semi-detached, and townhouse styles.
Louise Caldwell, sales Director for Miller Homes Scotland West, said: "We've been building in Renfrewshire for over 15 years, and the town's popularity has continued to grow. Thornly Park will introduce an exciting new neighbourhood of family homes to Paisley. Due to the unique setting and exceptional transport links, we have seen a high level of interest in this development. We encourage prospective buyers to register their interest early to avoid disappointment. We look forward to welcoming our new residents early next year."
