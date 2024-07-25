Farming
Round-up
By Alec Ross
Heavier lambs at Newton Stewart yesterday met with strong demand although leaner export types proved harder to cash in a sale that averaged 294p/kg or £128/head and peaked at £168 for a pure Suffolk from Mid Skeog, or 326p/kg for Blue Texels from Jenni Cannon, Redbrae.
Cast ewes peaked at £170 for a Texel cross from Gartheugh, with tups selling to £119 for a Suffolk and hoggs peaking at £110 for both Kirklaughline and Genoch Mains. Mules sold to £130 for C Oxley while Cheviot crosses from Nether Cleugh led the hill ewes at £109/head.
Cast cows and OTM cattle were a strong trade throughout at Carlisle yesterday, peaking at 226p/kg or £2,460 gross for a Charolais cow from South Bowerhouses, who also sold a 835kg Saler cow for £1,838 gross or 216p/kg.
Charolais cows sold to 218p/kg or £1,850 gross for Hall of Drumpark, with Simmentals selling to £1632 gross for Townfoot and Limousins peaked at 248p/kg for Whitehead Braw. Dairy cows were of mixed quality but sold to £1,712 for a five year old Fleckvieh from Halefield, with Holstein crosses peaking at 192p/kg for Hardgrove Farms.
Holstein crosses sold to £1,604/head for Bleaberry Rigg, while Swordwellrigg sold the top priced Montbeliarde to £1,599. Heifers peaked at 231p/kg for Holstein crosses from Kirkbride House with Fleckvieh heifers peaking at £1,204 for Hill House.
Prime bull prices remained firm and peaked at £2,443 for a British Blue cross from West Farm, while Limousins sold to £2,412 for Sarkshields and a Maine Anjou crossbred from Winterhope sold to £2,134. And dairy bulls sold to £1,508 for a Holstein Friesian from High House or to 236p/kg for a Montbeliarde from Cowlyers.
Prime cattle trade was excellent all day and peaked at £2,279 for a limousine cross heifer from Halfway Well or 325p/kg for a Limousin cross from High Aketon, with a British Blue cross heifer from Mirkbooths selling for £1,808 gross. Steers sold to a top of £2,263 for a Limousin cross from West Farm or to 309p/kg for a Limousin cross from The Lake.
All types of class ewes sold to increased rates on the week and peaked at £280 for pure Texels from Derryhannagh, with Beltexes selling to £235 and Suffolks to £215. Prime lambs achieved an excellent average of 319p/kg and peaked at £210 for Meadow Farm or 500p/kg for 41kg lambs from Cardew Hall.
New season lambs at Dingwall on Tuesday sold to 295p/kg for a pen of 41kg Cheviot Mules from Auchmore or to £135 gross for 46kg Texel crosses from Kinnahaird and for 48.5kg Texel crosses from Burnside. And feeding sheep sold to £222 gross for a Texel from Graynamonie, South Uist.
