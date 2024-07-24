A free outdoor cinema will present a two-month line-up of ‘feel-good classics’ in Edinburgh this summer.
Across July and August, a selection of films including Chicken Run, Grease, The Devil Wears Prada and Barbie as well as live screenings of Olympic Games Paris events will be shown at Edinburgh Street Food in partnership with Lonkero Drinks.
A programme of films scheduled for September will also soon be announced.
Andrew Marshall, co-founder of Edinburgh Street Food (ESF), said: “ESF is proud to be a springboard for many independent food and drink businesses.
“Not only are we thrilled to add Lonkero to that mix, but conscious of the ever-increasing financial pressures on our customers, we were eager to offer a fun and free activity for people to enjoy this summer”.
All films and live sports will free to watch at Edinburgh Street Food, where 50 Lonkero-sponsored deck chairs will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.
Audience members will also have the opportunity to order from a range of street food vendors and three bars from the comfort of their seats via QR code.
Joe Harris, co-founder of Lonkero Drinks, said: “Our refreshing long drink, made from gin, grapefruit and botanics is inspired by eccentricity and the love of the outdoors.
“What better way to celebrate its launch than with a free outdoor cinema at the city’s most loved and eccentric hang out, Edinburgh Street Food.”
Edinburgh Street Food is located beside the OMNi Centre at Leith Street.
To view the full lineup of outdoor cinema screenings click here.
