Ms Robertson said: “After 40 years of working in the retail and hospitality industry, it’s time for me to move on to new ventures.”

Graham + Sibbald described Riverhill Courtyard as “an outstanding restaurant and bar with a roaring F&B (food and beverage) business in a breathtaking conversion”.

Ms Robertson said: “When I took over the old courtyard building in 2014, I wanted to create a welcoming restaurant that was at the heart of the community. I think the courtyard has achieved that. Our customers include young and old, families and couples and there’s always space for the solo diner to enjoy their food in a friendly environment.

“We adapted the courtyard and made it what it is today. No doubt, future owners will have their own vision and enjoy creating new experiences for their customers.”

Graham + Sibbald said: “Located in the centre of Helensburgh, this spectacular property seamlessly blends traditional features with modern design to make a truly remarkable space. The quaint property hosts a large, open-plan bistro area on the ground floor with a large mezzanine offering more seating, and a well-presented outside seating area.”

The property agent added: “The property is a true gem offering a brilliant turnkey operation, with an excellent food and drink offering. The property is open between 9am and 1am daily offering breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“The business offers a great opportunity for the right owner to build upon the already stellar reputation and frequent return customers. It is evident the current owner has poured love into the property, and as she moves on, she has left behind a fantastic business for sale.”

Martin Sutherland, a licensed trade agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “We were delighted to bring to the market Riverhill Courtyard in Helensburgh. This outstanding business has proven itself to be a key player in Helensburgh, attracting large crowds all year round.

“This outstanding property is a great example of Scottish hospitality blending traditional features with modern design to offer tourists and locals a fantastic space to enjoy. The seller has decided now is the time to retire from the trade and presents a very well presented and highly profitable business for the next owner enjoy.”