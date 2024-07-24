M&S invested £3.2 million into the fresh market-style foodhall with a bakery, fresh fruit and vegetables sourced from M&S’ Select Farm Partners, alongside new Click & Collect facilities, a cheese barge and a dedicated Flower Shop and Wine Shop.

The Newton Mearns store is led by Ross Kitson, who has worked at M&S for 15 years and started as a temporary customer assistant before taking on various management roles across Scotland and now Store Manager of Newton Mearns.

READ MORE: City hotels awarded prestigious environmental certification

Store Manager, Ross Kitson, was joined by long-server, Lucia Pacitti, who is celebrating 33 years working with M&S, and his team to cut the ribbon and declare the transformed store officially open on Wednesday.

Mr Kitson said: “We are delighted to be reopening our doors to customers today. The new features truly add to the shopping experience and we can’t wait for people to come and see for themselves! We were the first store in Scotland to become a Simply M&S so it is great we have received this investment to ensure we continue to offer the products and services our customers want.

"I’ve worked at M&S for a long time so I know how important customer service and variety is to the people coming to shop here. From fresh fruit and vegetables grown by our Select Farmers to our Remarksable Value range and iconic Dine In, we’ve got it all. I would encourage everyone to come and see for themselves!”