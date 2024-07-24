A Scottish M&S store has reopened following a multi-million-pound transformation.
The M&S Newton Mearns transformation is part of the retailer's £30 million investment in its stores across Scotland announced earlier this year, which is helping to support over 6,500 jobs and includes the recent Dundee Gallagher store opening and upcoming openings in Largs and Aberdeen.
M&S invested £3.2 million into the fresh market-style foodhall with a bakery, fresh fruit and vegetables sourced from M&S’ Select Farm Partners, alongside new Click & Collect facilities, a cheese barge and a dedicated Flower Shop and Wine Shop.
The Newton Mearns store is led by Ross Kitson, who has worked at M&S for 15 years and started as a temporary customer assistant before taking on various management roles across Scotland and now Store Manager of Newton Mearns.
READ MORE: City hotels awarded prestigious environmental certification
Store Manager, Ross Kitson, was joined by long-server, Lucia Pacitti, who is celebrating 33 years working with M&S, and his team to cut the ribbon and declare the transformed store officially open on Wednesday.
Mr Kitson said: “We are delighted to be reopening our doors to customers today. The new features truly add to the shopping experience and we can’t wait for people to come and see for themselves! We were the first store in Scotland to become a Simply M&S so it is great we have received this investment to ensure we continue to offer the products and services our customers want.
"I’ve worked at M&S for a long time so I know how important customer service and variety is to the people coming to shop here. From fresh fruit and vegetables grown by our Select Farmers to our Remarksable Value range and iconic Dine In, we’ve got it all. I would encourage everyone to come and see for themselves!”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here