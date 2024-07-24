Three occupants from the Mercedes A45 made off after the crash. Following police enquiries, three men aged 27, 39, and 33 years have since been traced.

Seven men, including two police officers, were taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and Glasgow Royal Infirmary in relation to the crash.

Hospital staff describe the condition of a 48-year-old police officer, 43-year-old man, and a 39-year old man as critical.

The condition of a 38-year-old police officer and a 33-year-old man are described as serious. A further man is being treated for minor injuries.

The 27-year-old man, who is also being treated for minor injuries, has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences. Enquiries are continuing.

The eastbound carriageway remains closed while investigations are carried out, with local diversions in place.

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, Head of Road Policing for Police Scotland, said: "The investigation into this serious road crash is ongoing and I would urge anyone who has not already spoken to police to come forward with any information that may assist us.

"I would ask any drivers with dash-cam to please check their footage and contact us if it holds information relevant to this crash.

"Anyone with information is asked to please contact 101 quoting reference number 1672 of 24 July."

Deputy Chief Constable Jane Connors said: “Our thoughts are very much with our two colleagues, one of whom has been critically injured, and the members of the public also critically injured in this incident.

“The two officers have put themselves in harm’s way carrying out their duties and we are immensely proud of the work they and colleagues do every day to keep communities safe.

“We will provide them and their families all the support they need at this difficult time.”