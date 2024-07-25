Research by the University of Dundee looking at how people in refugee camps reshape their environment has been given a prestigious award.
The research, led by Professor Husam AlWaer, Chair of Urban Design at the University’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design (DJCAD), is set to receive the George Stephenson Medal from the Institution of Civil Engineers.
The medal will be presented at a ceremony in London in October to Professor AlWaer for his paper Design and Use of Space in Refugee Camps: A Case Study of a Contested Terrain.
The paper focused on changes to the set-up of accommodation units made by refugees at Al Za’atari, the largest Syrian refugee camp in the world, and the social impact of those changes.
As part of his research, Professor AlWaer visited the site in Jordan and found refugees had made several adaptions to the provided tents and caravans to create a more positive living space.
This included joining and repositioning them to establish more complex housing clusters with private courtyard areas.
This allowed ‘high streets’ to emerge with businesses, shops and community centres, supporting around 82,000 people situated there who have fled the war in Syria.
The camp is only 6km2 and has reached five times its capacity. Around 21,900 children live on site, 76% of whom are educated by UNICEF and the Ministry of Education at 32 schools.
There were more than 3,500 shops, 58 community centres, two hospitals, nine healthcare centres and around 120 community health volunteers in 2018, most recently available figures show.
Professor AlWaer said: "Refugee camps are prime examples of what happens when people suffer from a loss of cultural continuity, which is closely associated with the concept of people’s self-identity.
“Reconstructions which took place have been described as a form of psychotherapy, an attempt to quell fears and anxiety by reconstructing a place similar to their former social and physical environment, where they felt secure and comfortable.
"These homes were built to be temporary following a military, top-down approach. However, over time, they have become indefinite temporality.
“Neither the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) or the hosting nations know when the refugees can go back and because of that people started adjusting the camp to suit their needs.
“Refugees transferred the camp into a less formal settlement through acts of collectivism, where camp inhabitants seek to help each other as partners in adversity.
“Transforming the camp into this hybrid environment was a process of daily negotiations between space, materials and social dynamics.
