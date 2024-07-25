The new Social Bite branded cafes will serve Matthew Algie’s Elevator blend, with every cup sold supporting people experiencing homelessness. Social Bite’s Pay It Forward system, where customers can donate towards a lunch for a homeless person, will also be in place.

The new initiative will be unveiled at the 2024 TUCO Summer Conference at the University of Exeter between July 29-31, with Matthew Algie currently in talks with several universities and colleges.

Mel Swan, commercial director at Social Bite, said there is strong support for the charity's cause. She added that Social Bite and partner charities can also help the growing number of students experiencing homelessness.

“This collaboration with Matthew Algie will help us drive awareness around the issues and raise funds to accelerate our work with people affected by homelessness, whether that’s a meal, supported employment, or a safe place to call home," she said. "Matthew Algie has a great relationship with many large universities and colleges across the country, and we’re over the moon that we can join forces."



Raj Juneja, head of education at Matthew Algie, said the move is "the next exciting step" in its partnership with the social enterprise.

“Every cup of Elevator coffee sold will help provide people experiencing homelessness with the opportunity to ‘elevate’ their own lives," he said. "We hope to bring the brand to our large network of cafes throughout the UK education system, helping raise awareness amongst a key audience while generating funds for the Social Bite cause.

“Supporting Social Bite in its work towards ending homelessness means a huge amount to Matthew Algie and there are many more exciting plans in the pipeline.”

Profits climb at easyJet as holiday bookings lift off

(Image: Newsquest)

Holidaymakers seeking budget breaks helped to fuel a 16 per cent jump in third quarter profits at low-cost airline easyJet as it predicted a “record-breaking summer.”

The company, which flies 64 routes from Scotland, including Tenerife, Lanzarote, Alicante and Rhodes, grew pre-tax profits for the three months to 30 June 2024 by £33 million to £236m.

"Our strong performance in the quarter has been driven by more customers choosing easyJet for our unrivalled network of destinations and value for money,” said easyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren.

Read the full story here.

Major Leith tourist attraction extends stay by 25 years

(Image: Marc Millar Photography)

A major tourist attraction in Scotland’s capital that’s been a long running fixture is set for another lengthy stay.

The Royal Yacht Britannia has agreed a new 25-year lease to stay on Leith’s Waterfront, securing its place as the main tourist destination in the area next to Ocean Terminal.

Read the full story here.