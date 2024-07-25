If you're planning on attending the festival this year, here is everything you need to know about the event.

When does the 2024 Fringe Festival start?





This year, the Fringe festival will take place between Friday, August 2 and Monday, August 26.

Shows will be held across the Scottish city with small pubs, huge theatres and everything in between showcasing hundreds of unique acts.

Is the Fringe Festival free?





Attending the Fringe is free with visitors able to enjoy a great number of fascinating street acts up and down the Royal Mile. However, if you really enjoy an act you should leave the artist a tip to show your appreciation.

You can also find free shows on the Fringe website by using the advanced search feature. Here, you'll be able to select 'Special Pricing'.

While there are some 'free' shows, most performances will require payment.

Recommended Reading:

Fringe 'veterans' share top tips for those going to the festival this year

Where do I book tickets for Edinburgh Fringe shows?





If you're looking to book tickets to shows, you should visit the Edinburgh Fringe website.

All users need to do is select 'Find Shows' where they will be able to enter the artist and venue name as well as the show category.

Those looking to save a bit of money while enjoying some underrated acts can visit The Half Price Hut.

Here, you can snag some half-price tickets for shows starting that day or the morning after.

This is usually available from the first Wednesday of the Fringe and can be found at the Fringe Box Office, Old Assembly Close on High Street.