A former STV presenter who stole £120,000 from her own mother, who was suffering from dementia, has been jailed.
Hayley Matthews, 44, of Edinburgh was handed power of attorney over her the financial affairs of her mother, Janice, Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard.
Between September 2019 and November 2022 she withdrew £120,000 from her accounts, including 371 PayPal transactions totalling £46,763, ATM withdrawals amounting to £38,000, Amazon purchases worth £13,649.97, a Mulberry handbag costing £1,371 and items bought from the White Company to the value of £5,544.82.
Bank statements also disclosed further spending at Harvey Nichols, Kurt Geiger, Molton Brown and Marks & Spencer.
When Janice Matthews died in September 2021, family members questioned the size of her estate which stood at £36,000. The sum was queried by her sister who applied to the bank for copies of her mother’s financial statements.
Prosecutor Nadia Stewart told the court that in June 2019 her parents divorced and her mother received £133,100.36 from the sale of the house as well as half of Matthews father’s Fire Brigade pension.
When Matthews’ father, Alistair Matthews, contacted his daughter for an explanation in January 2022, she admitted spending large sums for her own financial gain.
During several text exchanges, the accused wrote: “You’re right, I’ve been shocking at handling mum’s money and paperwork.
“I’ve spent what I shouldn’t and used money I shouldn’t. I wasn’t in a very good place when looking after her, but I tried my best.”
She was sentenced to two years and three months in prison after admitting to a charge of embezzlement in June.
Lynne Barrie, Procurator Fiscal for Lothian and Borders, said: “Hayley Matthews was placed in a position of family trust to oversee her mother’s financial affairs.
“But she abused that responsibility by stealing thousands of pounds and used that money to brazenly fund an extravagant lifestyle.
“This case demonstrates that those who seek to exploit vulnerable victims for their own personal gain will be held to account for their crimes.”
