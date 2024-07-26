Chronic kidney disease is a life-threatening and currently incurable condition which affects an estimated 607,000 people in Scotland - more than cancer.

Although patients can temporarily recover with a kidney transplant, the replacement organ will typically last just 20 years.

When kidneys fail, patients can be kept alive with dialysis which artificially removes waste products and excess fluid from the blood - the job normally performed by healthy kidneys - but the process usually requires a four-hour hospital visit three times a week.

The disease is estimated to cost the NHS in Scotland some £566 million a year.

Under a new deal struck by the Scottish Government, researchers from NHS Scotland, AstraZeneca and the Universities of Dundee and Glasgow will work together on new medicines to slow the progression of chronic kidney disease

It is hoped that the partnership will enable the development of new treatments which reduce the risk of patients ever deteriorating to the point where the require dialysis or a kidney transplant to survive.

In addition, the collaboration is expected to enhance the clinical trial infrastructure available to researchers and attract additional expertise in Scotland.

In addition to saving lives, finding ways to prevent the disease from progressing would enable patients to avoid some of the other consequences of the condition such as heart failure, cardiovascular disease and stroke, so that they are able to work for longer without becoming dependent on the NHS.

Health Secretary Neil Gray (Image: Scottish Government)

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Neil Gray, said: “This project’s ‘triple helix’ approach is a shining example of how collaboration between the NHS, Scottish Government, academia and industry can accelerate health studies.

"As we navigate the complex issue of chronic kidney disease, our commitment to patient-centred research remains unwavering.

“Together we can advance targeted studies into medicines that slow progression of the disease and reduce the need for dialysis or transplantation, strengthen our workforce through dedicated research fellows and specialised training, provide greater opportunities for patients, and enable Scotland to attract and deliver more innovative trials.”

In 2023, there were more than 2,100 people in Scotland on kidney dialysis and more than 200 transplants.

There are usually no symptoms of kidney disease in the early stages, which makes it difficult to detect early. It is estimated that a third of people are living with it undiagnosed.

Once it is more advanced, symptoms can include blood in urine, fatigue, swollen ankles, feet or hands, and shortness breath.

The risk increases with age and it is more common among people who are Black or of South Asian origin.

In addition, the disease is can be triggered by factors such as poorly-controlled diabetes, high blood pressure, or kidney infections, but in many cases patients have no known risk factors.

The research could reduce the need for kidney transplant surgery

Professor Dame Anna Dominiczak, Chief Scientist (Health) at Scottish Government said: “I welcome this partnership with AstraZeneca which builds upon the excellent research infrastructure and expertise we have in Scotland, to drive the development of new treatments for chronic kidney disease.

"We must all work together to improve the outcomes and life circumstances for people living with kidney disease; and this partnership enables the fusion of medical expertise, knowledge, and insight from across NHS, academia, and industry.”

Tom Keith-Roach, AstraZeneca UK President, said: "Scotland is setting a bold ambition to change the trajectory of chronic kidney disease.

"We are thrilled to invest in a partnership with the University of Glasgow, the University of Dundee, and the Scottish Government to speed up the study of three potential new combination medicines to treat this disease.

"The triple helix of industry, academia and NHS Scotland is a powerful force with the potential to transform care and outcomes for people.

"Furthermore, we believe Scotland is well placed to collaborate with AstraZeneca to shape our research on the world stage across a number of disease areas and attract investment to the country’s thriving Life Science sector."