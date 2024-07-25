Plans for a multi-million-pound redevelopment of one of Edinburgh’s most iconic buildings have been approved by the city’s council.
The Thomas Hamilton Building on Regents Road in the Scottish Capital will now undergo renovations after planning permission was granted by Edinburgh City Council on Tuesday 23 July.
The Royal High School Preservation Trust (RHSPT) is behind the plans, with the building set to be transformed in a cultural destination and create a vital resource for music-making in Scotland.
Once complete, the much-loved Thomas Hamilton Building will include three intimate performance spaces, rehearsal rooms and a recording studio providing a centre for Scotland’s diverse music sector to collaborate and build on the rich Scottish tradition of music and performance.
New gardens and outdoor areas, a café, conference and business facilities and a vaulted bar will open up the place for everyone – not just music lovers to enjoy from the unique vistas and soak up the sense of history and importance of the Thomas Hamilton Building.
Grant MacKenzie, Executive Director of the Royal High School Preservation Trust, said: “Receiving planning permission to begin making our vision for the building a reality is a milestone moment in our project’s journey.
“The Royal High School is both architecturally and culturally significant for Edinburgh, and we’re grateful to Edinburgh City Council for allowing us to bring it back into public use as an exciting indoor and outdoor cultural destination.”
