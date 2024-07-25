Two Scottish acts have been nominated for this year's Mercury Music Prize.
Edinburgh DJ Barry Can't Swim and Glasgow jazz artist corto.alto are on the 12 act shortlist for the prestigious prize, which has been given out every year since 1992.
Barry Can't Swim - name Joshua Mainnie - is nominated for When Will We Land?, with Bad with Names securing a nod for corto.alto.
Albums are eligible if they were released between July 2023 and July 2024.
Barry Can't Swim studied music at at Edinburgh Napier University, and cites The Beatles and Fela Kuti as key influences.
Liam Shortall, AKA corto.alto, was the youngest ever graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland's undergraduate youth programme at 16, and played trombone with the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra.
His stage name, which means 'short.tall', is a nod to his Spanish grandmother.
Elsewhere Charli XCX, who was nominated for the prize in 2020 with How I’m Feeling Now, has made the list with her sixth studio album, Brat, which peaked at number two in the charts following its release last month.
Indie outfit The Last Dinner Party, comprising Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci, have also been nominated for their debut offering Prelude To Ecstasy, which topped the charts following its release in February.
Among the other acts in the running for the prize are Corinne Bailey Rae, who has returned with the album Black Rainbows, and Irish singer CMAT with her album Crazymad, For Me.
A slew of debut records have made the shortlist this year, including Early Twenties by singer Cat Burns and Silence Is Loud by jungle artist Nia Archives.
Mobo award winner Ghetts, who stars in Netflix series Supacell, has also been shortlisted for the record On Purpose, With Purpose.
The overall winner of the 2024 Mercury Prize will be revealed in September with the Prize’s broadcast partner BBC Music providing exclusive television and radio coverage as well as online and social media support as part of the wider media and retail engagement around all the 12 albums.
An independent judging panel that included jazz pianist Jamie Cullum and DJ Mistajam chose the shortlist.
This year, other extensive promotional activity will replace the usual live performance event element of the Mercury Prize, with details to be announced closer to the time.
Previous Scots winners include Primal Scream, Franz Ferdinand, and Young Fathers.
PJ Harvey is the only artist to win the Mercury Prize twice, while Radiohead have been nominated on five occasions without ever winning.
