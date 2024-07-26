Mitchells & Butlers, the pub giant which owns Glasgow’s Horseshoe Bar, is continuing to perform ahead of the market, it told the stock market yesterday.
The company, which runs the O’Neill’s, Harvester, and All Bar One chains, declared that it has maintained its strong start to the year as it reported like-for-like sales growth of 5.7% for the 42 weeks to July 20, with revenue up 7.3%.
All brands have continued to grow, said the firm, which remains “very confident in the delivery of full-year consensus expectations”. This is in spite of sales growth moderating to 3.4% in the third quarter, which the company attributed to the timing of Easter this year, inflation easing, and the inclement weather.
Greg Johnson at Shore Capital noted that the current underlying run rate, excluding Easter, was 4.2%, which compares to the analyst’s second-half assumptions of around 3%.
READ MORE: Will Rachel Reeves press on with plan to Tell Sid?
“We are pleased with the continued strong trading performance, which has remained ahead of the market through the year,” said chief executive Phil Urban.
“As inflationary pressures have eased the level of price increase we have taken has reduced, leading to headline sales growth in line with more normalised levels as expected during the second half. The combination of easing inflationary costs and continued sales growth will ultimately benefit our profit levels for the year.
“Our focus remains on the effective execution of our Ignite programme of initiatives and our successful capital investment programme, driving cost efficiencies and increased sales. With the unique strengths of our business, including a diverse portfolio of established brands, value proposition and enviable estate locations, we are well positioned to continue to grow profitability and market share into next year.”
Mitchells & Butlers, which has an estate of around 1,700 pubs and restaurants, said it continues to anticipate net cost headwinds in the region of £55m in the current financial year. It expects increases in labour costs due to the statutory national living wage rise to be mitigated in part by deflation in energy costs, slowing food inflation and strong cost control at site level.
READ MORE: Can Scottish tourism industry learn from Portugal?
“Coupled with a robust sales performance we believe this will allow us to continue to rebuild margins and we remain very confident in the delivery of full-year consensus expectations,” the firm said.
Mr Johnson noted that, having upgraded forecasts for M&Bs twice this year, it has retained its estimate of the firm achieving a full-year profit before tax of £187 million. “Were current trading trends (4.2%) top continue, full-year LFL (like-for-like sales) could end at circa 5.4%, modestly above our estimate of 5% and potentially equivalent to c£5m additional profitability,” he said in a note for investors.
“We see the trading trends at MABs encouraging, with scope not tickle full-year numbers up further.”
M&Bs said it had completed 139 conversions and remodels of outlets in the year to date, and opened six new outlets. This is in addition to the continued roll-out of a number of initiatives to reduce energy usage, such as solar panels and sensors, the company said.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here