This is significantly lower than the 65.4% uptake rate within the rest of the population in the health board region.

Uptake of bowel cancer screening was also lower, at 44.5% compared with 60.6% in the wider population, while uptake of breast cancer screening was 51.1% compared to 69.9%.

Cancer screening plays an important role in detecting signs of the disease at any early stage when it is most treatable, improving survival rates.

Cervical screening is offered on NHS Scotland to all women aged 25 to 64, with routine mammograms for breast cancer available every three years to women from 50 to 70 years old.

Bowel screening to detect colorectal cancer is available to men and women aged 50 to 74 using a home testing kit which is then posted back to a central laboratory for analysis.

According to the Scottish Learning Disabilities Observatory (SLDO), people with learning disabilities die on average 20 years earlier than other people - and often from reasons considered avoidable.

The SLDO is currently carrying out a major piece of research looking at how cancer incidence and mortality rates in Scotland between 2011 and 2020 compare between 18,000 adults with learning disabilities and the general population.

The analysis will include rates of the screened cancers - bowel, breast, and cervical - as well as other forms of the disease.

Previous research from the Netherlands, published in 2021, found that cancer was reported as the cause of death about 1.5 times more often among people with an intellectual disability than people without it.

Breast screening for cancer is offered to all women aged 50 to 70

Meanwhile, an initiative by NHSGGC, the Inequalities Sensitive Practice Project, is seeking to boost screening uptake among people with learning disabilities.

Clare Smith, the development lead for the project, said: “It is unfair that people with learning disabilities are missing out on cancer screening.

"We know cancer screening can detect cervical cancer, breast cancer and bowel cancer earlier, making treatment more effective.

"We believe that improving access will see more positive outcomes for people with learning disabilities.

“We are aware of barriers people with learning disabilities experience when accessing cancer screening such as lack of accessible information, time constraints and even lack of awareness that the screening is available."

Ms Smith said they want to make patients with learning disabilities aware that they can ask for additional support when attending appointments, as this is thought to be one of the key barriers affecting uptake.

There were also gaps in the uptake of bowel cancer screening

This can include asking for longer appointment times, requesting the first appointment of the day at the clinic, or for a quiet place to wait prior to their appointment.

Ms Smith added: "They can also have a family member or support worker accompany them to and during the appointment.

"These are what we call reasonable adjustments and there are many more adjustments which can be made depending on each person’s circumstances.

“We’re asking people with learning disabilities, parents and carers to be aware if they have missed or are due a screening appointment.

"Their GP practice can advise when they are due and help them to book an appointment.”