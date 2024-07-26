People with learning disabilities are missing out on life-saving cancer screening, according to an analysis carried out by Scotland's largest health board.
An investigation by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) found that only 26.5% of those with learning disabilities who were eligible for cervical cancer screening in 2022/23 attended their appointment.
This is significantly lower than the 65.4% uptake rate within the rest of the population in the health board region.
Uptake of bowel cancer screening was also lower, at 44.5% compared with 60.6% in the wider population, while uptake of breast cancer screening was 51.1% compared to 69.9%.
READ MORE:
- Screening study aims to boost uptake of cancer checks in Muslim women
- Cancer screening and an ageing population: The dilemma for the NHS
- What's happening to cancer waiting times in Scotland?
- Disabled woman 'refused chemotherapy' at crisis-hit Beatson
Cancer screening plays an important role in detecting signs of the disease at any early stage when it is most treatable, improving survival rates.
Cervical screening is offered on NHS Scotland to all women aged 25 to 64, with routine mammograms for breast cancer available every three years to women from 50 to 70 years old.
Bowel screening to detect colorectal cancer is available to men and women aged 50 to 74 using a home testing kit which is then posted back to a central laboratory for analysis.
According to the Scottish Learning Disabilities Observatory (SLDO), people with learning disabilities die on average 20 years earlier than other people - and often from reasons considered avoidable.
The SLDO is currently carrying out a major piece of research looking at how cancer incidence and mortality rates in Scotland between 2011 and 2020 compare between 18,000 adults with learning disabilities and the general population.
The analysis will include rates of the screened cancers - bowel, breast, and cervical - as well as other forms of the disease.
Previous research from the Netherlands, published in 2021, found that cancer was reported as the cause of death about 1.5 times more often among people with an intellectual disability than people without it.
Meanwhile, an initiative by NHSGGC, the Inequalities Sensitive Practice Project, is seeking to boost screening uptake among people with learning disabilities.
Clare Smith, the development lead for the project, said: “It is unfair that people with learning disabilities are missing out on cancer screening.
"We know cancer screening can detect cervical cancer, breast cancer and bowel cancer earlier, making treatment more effective.
"We believe that improving access will see more positive outcomes for people with learning disabilities.
“We are aware of barriers people with learning disabilities experience when accessing cancer screening such as lack of accessible information, time constraints and even lack of awareness that the screening is available."
Ms Smith said they want to make patients with learning disabilities aware that they can ask for additional support when attending appointments, as this is thought to be one of the key barriers affecting uptake.
This can include asking for longer appointment times, requesting the first appointment of the day at the clinic, or for a quiet place to wait prior to their appointment.
Ms Smith added: "They can also have a family member or support worker accompany them to and during the appointment.
"These are what we call reasonable adjustments and there are many more adjustments which can be made depending on each person’s circumstances.
“We’re asking people with learning disabilities, parents and carers to be aware if they have missed or are due a screening appointment.
"Their GP practice can advise when they are due and help them to book an appointment.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here