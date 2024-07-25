Seven men, including two police officers, were taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and Glasgow Royal Infirmary in relation to the crash.

Hospital staff describe the condition of a 48-year-old police officer, 43-year-old man, and a 39-year old man as critical.

The condition of a 38-year-old police officer and a 33-year-old man are described as serious. A further man is being treated for minor injuries.

In reference to the two officers who were injured in the crash, David Kennedy, General Secretary of The Scottish Police Federation said: “Our thoughts and hopes go out to our injured colleagues, their families and friends.

"Whilst occurrences of this nature are mercifully rare, what this does, is highlight the situations and the risks that police officers across Scotland take every day in keeping our communities safe.

The Scottish Police Federation has over 16,500 members across the Police Service and represents all police officers in the ranks of constable, sergeant, inspector and chief inspector, police cadets and special constables.