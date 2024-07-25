Police are appealing to the public for help in tracing a missing hillwalker who failed to return from a hike in the Highlands.
Ruth Betts, 64, left her hotel in Fort William on Wednesday intending to walk the Mamores range near Kinlochleven along Na Gruagaichean, Stob Coire a Chairn and Am Bodach.
However she failed to return and concerns are growing for her welfare.
Ms Betts is described as around 5ft 3in, of slight build, with short grey hair.
When last seen she was wearing grey walking trousers, a waterproof jacket and carrying a green and grey rucksack.
Inspector Ross McCartney said: “Our inquiries found she reached the summit of Na Gruagaichean around 10.15am but we don’t know if she continued along that route. She has not returned to her accommodation.
“Ruth is an experienced hillwalker and was equipped for a day in the hills, but concerns are growing for her welfare.
“Extensive searches are ongoing with assistance from local mountain rescue, Coastguard and the Search and Rescue Dogs Association.
“It is important we find Ruth as soon as possible. I am appealing to anyone in the area who may have seen Ruth to get in touch. Any piece of information could be vital in helping us to trace her.”
Anyone who can help is urged to call police on 101, quoting reference number 3322 of July 24.
