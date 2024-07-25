Called the ‘Race to Zero’ initiative, it will aim to restore the land and increase its ability to capture carbon. This will see them work with partners and local communities on nature-friendly practices, sustainable travel, renewable energy, and sustainably produced food.

Bosses say the landscapes within Scotland’s National Parks are particularly suitable for soaking up carbon and greenhouse gases, with huge areas of peatland and woodland.

Heather Reid, Convener for Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park said: “The Race to Zero initiative is driving global action and the UK's National Parks have an opportunity, and a responsibility, to step up and realise our potential in tackling the climate and nature crises.

“Tackling these twin crises is not separate to supporting the rural economy and our communities. In fact, working together to address these will provide a range of wider benefits for the National Park and its people, including more investment, business and employment opportunities.

“Collaboration is key to facing these challenges. Locally, we will work closely with partners and communities to future-proof our National Park, and nationally, we will join with other UK National Parks in the Race to Zero.”

READ MORE:

With both Scottish National Park’s involved, bosses behind the project say it will transform 610,000 hectares of land, which equates to nearly 35 times the size of Glasgow.

Collectively, Loch Lomond & The Trossachs and Cairngorms National Parks restored over 1,793 hectares of peatland in 2023/2024. This restoration helps turn degraded peatland that is emitting carbon and other greenhouse gases into one which locks them up and over time, absorbs them from the atmosphere.

Both parks join the initiative after setting out their own plans to achieve net zero ambitions.

As part of the initiative, the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs Countryside Trust will continue their Wild Strathfillan project. The project will work with local communities and land managers in the northern area of the park. It has already seen volunteers spend more than 480 hours planting 35,000 native tree seeds across a 50,000-hectare area.

Volunteers at the Wild Strathfillan project. (Image: Submitted)

The Cairngorms National Park Authority published their National Park Partnership Plan in August 2022, which includes a commitment to becoming ‘a carbon negative and biodiversity rich National Park’.

Key to this will be the £43 million, National Lottery Heritage Fund-supported Cairngorms 2030 programme, which aims to see the Cairngorms become the UK’s first net zero National Park.

Across 20 long-term projects, Cairngorms 2030 aims to bring about transformational change in the National Park area, benefitting people’s health and well-being, delivering on climate change, and enhancing nature.

The programme also includes 6,500 hectares of peatland restoration, the creation of over 300 football pitches worth of new woodland per annum, a net zero farming pilot scheme, the creation of the world’s first outdoor dementia centre, and a range of transformational active travel and public transport projects.

Sandy Bremner, Convener of the Cairngorms National Park Authority, said: “We are proud – alongside 14 other UK National Parks – to join the Race to Zero initiative. Our National Parks have a crucial role to play in turning the dialogue around climate change into positive action on the ground, working with local communities, farmers and land managers, businesses, visitors and others to ensure that people and nature thrive together.

“Thanks to our groundbreaking Cairngorms 2030 programme, we are committed to becoming the UK’s first net zero National Park and, by sharing our progress every step of the way, hope to inspire rural communities both here in Scotland and across the world to join us on the journey.”

The news follows the Scottish Government’s announcement on proposals to make Galloway the country’s third National Park by 2026.

A public consultation is currently underway to assess the area’s suitability.