The Hebridean hotel, which offers a world-renowned links golf course, will offer a range of new features and menus when it reopens, the company said.

Judi Blakeburn, chief commercial officer of Another Place, said: “We’re so excited to welcome The Machrie into the Another Place collection. Ever since our successful pop-up last summer, we fell in love with the hotel, its spectacular setting, incredible history and calibre of its championship golf links, and everything Islay has to offer. Another Place is all about introducing our guests to memorable experiences in wild and elemental settings – and Islay offers these in spades.”

The company said the hotel, which has 47 rooms, suites, and family lodges, will offer a new outdoor relaxation and invigoration space nestled in its wild garden, featuring a sauna, two large wood-fired hot tubs, a cold plunge bath, a terrace and firepit. It said it will encourage guests to take part in “exhilarating” new island adventures, from wild swimming and “fat biking” on the beach to wildlife boat trips to wilderness hikes .

Another Place noted that The Machrie has an established reputation for its internationally acclaimed links golf course overlooking the Atlantic and revealed that it has launched a new “social golf” putting green, The Hebrides. It is designed to mirror the historic original 1891 Machrie course at one-tenth of the size, with “curves and contours, twilight illumination and glow-in-the-dark balls”. The course complements the range of existing facilities at The Machrie, which includes a driving range, six-hole “wee course” and golf academy with Trackman 4 simulator.

(Image: Another Place) The hotel's Stag Lounge

It also highlighted the range of whisky distilleries on Islay to visit.

Meanwhile, Another Place said it has expanded its food and drink offer at the hotel. The 18 Restaurant & Bar, which offers views of Laggan Bay, will serve up three-course menus offering fresh Islay seafood and shellfish, while a new “relaxed” offer will be available in the Courtyard and downstairs lounge.

On the accommodation side, Another Place said the interior spaces “will bring an air of familiarity for anyone who has stayed at The Lake – extensive board game and book collections”. The latter includes a new selection curated by local bookshop The Celtic House in Bowmore.

Other features include large-scale works showcasing Scottish artists such as Patricia Douthwaite, John Bellany and Peter Howson alongside Terry Frost, Peter Blake, Grayson Perry and Tracy Emin.