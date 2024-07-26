Boutique operator Another Place is poised to relaunch The Machrie Hotel on Islay.
Another Place, The Machrie will become the second hotel in the group’s portfolio when it relaunches on August 1, joining its existing property in Cumbria, The Lake.
The Hebridean hotel, which offers a world-renowned links golf course, will offer a range of new features and menus when it reopens, the company said.
Judi Blakeburn, chief commercial officer of Another Place, said: “We’re so excited to welcome The Machrie into the Another Place collection. Ever since our successful pop-up last summer, we fell in love with the hotel, its spectacular setting, incredible history and calibre of its championship golf links, and everything Islay has to offer. Another Place is all about introducing our guests to memorable experiences in wild and elemental settings – and Islay offers these in spades.”
READ MORE: Will Rachel Reeves press on with plan to Tell Sid?
The company said the hotel, which has 47 rooms, suites, and family lodges, will offer a new outdoor relaxation and invigoration space nestled in its wild garden, featuring a sauna, two large wood-fired hot tubs, a cold plunge bath, a terrace and firepit. It said it will encourage guests to take part in “exhilarating” new island adventures, from wild swimming and “fat biking” on the beach to wildlife boat trips to wilderness hikes .
Another Place noted that The Machrie has an established reputation for its internationally acclaimed links golf course overlooking the Atlantic and revealed that it has launched a new “social golf” putting green, The Hebrides. It is designed to mirror the historic original 1891 Machrie course at one-tenth of the size, with “curves and contours, twilight illumination and glow-in-the-dark balls”. The course complements the range of existing facilities at The Machrie, which includes a driving range, six-hole “wee course” and golf academy with Trackman 4 simulator.
The hotel's Stag Lounge
It also highlighted the range of whisky distilleries on Islay to visit.
READ MORE: Historic Scottish law firm doubles headcount in Glasgow
Meanwhile, Another Place said it has expanded its food and drink offer at the hotel. The 18 Restaurant & Bar, which offers views of Laggan Bay, will serve up three-course menus offering fresh Islay seafood and shellfish, while a new “relaxed” offer will be available in the Courtyard and downstairs lounge.
On the accommodation side, Another Place said the interior spaces “will bring an air of familiarity for anyone who has stayed at The Lake – extensive board game and book collections”. The latter includes a new selection curated by local bookshop The Celtic House in Bowmore.
Other features include large-scale works showcasing Scottish artists such as Patricia Douthwaite, John Bellany and Peter Howson alongside Terry Frost, Peter Blake, Grayson Perry and Tracy Emin.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here