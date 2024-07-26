The proposal followed concerns by the watchdog that many people did not know about the forthcoming changes and that those living in remote areas could face disruption to their service and could even see their phones cut off in storms.

Being cut off could mean people may not to able to make an emergency call, Consumer Scotland warned at the time.

Last week a correspondent to The Herald Dr John Lochrie, of Maybole, South Ayrshire, wrote to The Herald to tell how he and his wife, both in their eighties, were cut off for three days when they lost internet and phone reception.

"Before rushing on with the digital switch, action is needed to ensure that vulnerable customers are not disadvantaged by the switch," he wrote.

"Thankfully though we are both in our eighties with consequent health issues there was no need to contact family or emergency services during the blackout, though there easily could have been."

In May, in a joint letter to Consumer Scotland, Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary and Julia Lopez, the minister for data and digital infrastructure, said it was hoped that a public information campaign targeting vulnerable households using the telecare system, where health care devices are linked to households' landlines, would be launched this autumn.

Mr Jack and Ms Lopez stated: “We agree that public awareness of the migration can be improved.

"A telecoms industry-funded national communications campaign focused on telecare users is being developed, and we hope this will launch in the autumn. My officials are working closely with industry, telecare providers and charities on this campaign.”

However, asked about plans for the public information campaign, the new government said this week options were being explored.

A spokeswoman for the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said: “Protecting vulnerable customers is a top priority and we continue to engage with operators and providers to ensure the industry-led switchover is safe and customers are better informed throughout the process.

"This includes working proactively with the telecoms sector to explore options for raising public awareness.”

Pressed for clarity if the new government was committed to launching the public awareness campaign in autumn, the spokeswoman again said: "We are exploring options for raising public awareness."

Scottish Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, Andrew Bowie, said: “This is another example of the new Labour government abandoning rural communities in Scotland by rowing back on this vital commitment.

“I, along with Conservative colleagues, made it a priority to launch a public awareness campaign but Labour’s decision to axe this is a betrayal to communities across the North East.

“In areas such as Ballater and Braemar, vulnerable residents are rightly worried about the prospect of community blackouts from the service, especially in cases of bad weather.

“The new Labour government must stop turning a blind eye to the needs of rural communities by honouring this commitment which will help to alleviate concerns and ensure people know there’s support available if they need it.”

Emma Harper, SNP MSP for the south of Scotland, said: "The Labour UK Government must commit to a full public information campaign on the switchover to a digital telephone network - it is essential that people in rural Scotland are not left behind.

"These network upgrades are essential, however, as households in rural Scotland are more reliant on landline services, they have an increased risk of being unable to make emergency calls during power outages.

"This is a very concerning possibility that will disproportionately impact older and more vulnerable people in our community.

"During the switchover it is vital households across rural Dumfries and Galloway and the Highlands and Islands, have back up batteries for their phones in case of emergencies - and the new UK government must commit to a national communications campaign to ensure as many people are informed of this as possible."

The switchover is taking place as the current landline system is reaching the end of its life and needs to be upgraded meaning the phone network will move from using analogue to digital technology.

Consumer Scotland chief executive Sam Ghibaldan warned Ms Lopez in April that while the migration for most households will be straightforward, "we have identified disproportionate risks for consumers in Scotland, particularly those living in remote rural areas."

He stated that "one area of particular concern" is that the new digital landlines will only work in a power cut if there is a battery backup.

"The impacts of Storms Gerrit, Henk, Isha and Jocelyn earlier this year were severe, with tens of thousands of properties losing power in some storms, often for extended periods of time," he said following a report by his organisation into the issue.

"More winter storms, including disproportionately more severe storms, are predicted in future by the Met Office. These extreme weather events and the impact that they can have on infrastructure means that power cuts and disruption to communications could become more commonplace."

He added: "Our report shows greater potential risk to consumers in rural Scotland due to a combination of factors including higher levels of landline dependency, poorer mobile signal and a larger number of power cuts of a longer duration than the UK average.

"As a result, more consumers in rural areas of Scotland could be vulnerable due to the migration, with a risk that they would not be able to make an emergency phone call in the event of a power cut without adequate battery backup provision.

"Some storms may also result in transport links and mobile phone coverage being disrupted, as well as energy supplies. Given the role of mobile phones as a backup calling option, such cascading impacts are of concern."

By the end of 2025, most people currently using a traditional landline will be moved to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology – which uses a broadband internet connection.

Unlike traditional corded analogue phones, a digital phone will only work in a power cut if it has a battery backup. This will result in an increased reliance on the mobile phone network as an alternative means of making calls during any power cut.

However, people in remote rural parts of Scotland are more likely to rely on their landline for calls, experience more long lasting and frequent power cuts and also experience poorer mobile signal coverage.

They are also more likely than consumers in urban areas to have additional devices such as healthcare alarms attached to their landline.

Consumers who are 65 years and older and those with low levels of digital literacy are also more vulnerable to the effects of the digital switchover, according to the watchdog.

Mr Ghibaldan urged Ms Lopez to launch a national campaign targeting groups who have a high dependency on their landline and low awareness of the migration to allow them to prepare properly for the changeover.

He wrote: “Consumer Scotland recommends the UK Government initiates a national campaign to improve information available to consumers with a focus on groups who have a high dependency on their landline and low awareness of the migration.”

A spokesperson for Consumer Scotland said: “We look forward to engaging with the new UK Government on a range of consumer issues, including the move to digital landlines.

“While the move to digital will be straightforward for the majority of consumers, we have identified disproportionate risks for consumers in Scotland, particularly those living in remote rural areas.

“There is the need for improved information and consistent messaging. Any national campaign should engage all providers to raise awareness of the migration to digital landlines and to highlight the resilience challenges posed for consumers in Scotland.

“Partnership working between providers and others such as local authorities, resilience partnerships, Ofcom and advice bodies is also vital to provide consumers with the information they need.”

Scottish Labour was approached for comment.