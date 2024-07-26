The only petrol filling station in the East Ayrshire town of Stewarton has been sold for the first time in more than four decades.

Blair Garage was brought to the market by James and Claire Anderson, who have sold up to retire. The pair, who had owned the garage since 1982, have sold the business to an experienced multi-site operator, who owns various other forecourts in Scotland.

The sale was brokered by Mark Lavery, associate director of property agent Christie & Co’s retail and leisure scene, said: “Blair Garage is a very busy site with emphasis on fuel sales presently. The opportunity is there to increase sales by redeveloping the retail area, increasing the size and offering.”

The previous owners’ said in a statement: “We chose Christie & Co to sell our business due to their professionalism and great track record of selling petrol filling sites in Scotland. Mark Lavery kept us informed of all developments and aided the sales process from start to finish.”