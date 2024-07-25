A man has been arrested after a crash on the M8 left a police officer fighting for his life.
The three-car collision occurred on the eastbound motorway near junction 13 at Provan, Glasgow, at about 1.10pm on Wednesday.
An unmarked Volvo S90 police car and a Mercedes CLS were on the hard shoulder of the eastbound carriageway when a Mercedes A45 collided with the vehicles.
Three men were travelling in the A45 and two of them are said to have fled but were later traced. All three were taken to hospital, with one in a critical condition and another serious.
A 27-year-old man who left the scene was arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences.
READ MORE: Police body issues statement after officers injured in M8 crash
He was released pending further inquiries but has since been arrested and charged in connection with an unrelated matter and is due to appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.
Two police officers and two men from the CLS were taken to hospital in Glasgow.
A 48-year-old police officer and a 43-year-old man, a member of the public, remain in a critical condition.
A 38-year-old officer and a 31-year-old man have both been discharged from hospital following treatment.
Police Scotland has refused to comment on the circumstances as the crash, which has been referred to Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.
The eastbound carriageway was closed for around 12 hours to allow inquiries to be carried out.
Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, head of road policing for Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts remain with our colleagues and members of the public who were injured in this incident.
“The collision occurred on a busy part of the M8 during the middle of the day. I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened or has information, and has not already spoken to officers, to please come forward.
“Additionally, please contact us if you have any dashcam or CCTV footage relating to this incident that could assist our investigation.
“Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.”
Information can be passed to Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1672 of July 24.
An online portal has been set up to enable the public to send information directly to the investigation team. Anyone doing so can choose to remain anonymous.
The link can be accessed at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT24S06-PO1.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here