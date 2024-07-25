Pictured: G41 bar in Shawlands will close on Sunday, August 4

Speaking with local news outlets at the time, Aitken said: "The whole idea is that we want to be a triple threat.

“I’ve worked at many bars over the years that have been really good at drinks, food or music but never all three.

“That’s what we’re trying to create.

“We’ve nailed it with the food and our cocktails and I’ve pulled in DJs from across the country for the music side of things.

“I’m hopeful that it will work.”

This week, in a statement released on social media, it was confirmed that the bar will close on Sunday, August 4.

The post read: "It’s with a heavy heart we have to let you know G41 bar will be closing its doors for the last time on Sunday, August 4.

"We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported us, customers and especially our staff, we are forever grateful.

"We will still be here until the 4th, so pop in and see us and let’s make the remaining time a farewell to remember.

"We’re taking a wee bit time out, but it’s not goodbye, it’s see you soon."

The unit currently occupied by G41 has changed hands a number of times in recent years, operated as bars and restaurants including Paddy Losty's, Hickory Smokehouse, Sweet Recreation and Mr Wu's Disco Kitchen.

The new comes following the announcement that city centre bar, The Lab, is to close after 25 years.

For more information, find G41 on social media here.