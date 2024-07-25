What is your Fringe show about?
It’s about trying to be cool, and what that means as a Gen Z.
I talk about clout, not fitting in at school and seeking bizarre validation through drugs and rap music.
I also talk more broadly about how young people celebrate trauma and personality disorders, as well as why we seem a little uncaring when it comes to current affairs.
There’s still a month to go til Fringe though, so that could all change. I think every time I’ve been asked what my show is about I’ve answered differently. Just come for the jokes.
How many times/many years have you appeared at the Fringe?
I’ve only done a full show once, in 2022. But from ages 7-14 I performed with the Comedy Club 4 Kids and told lots of jokes about toilets. I’ll still be doing them this year.
What’s your most memorable moment from the Fringe?
Winning So You Think You’re Funny in 2019 - 20ccs of steroids in my ego. There was a huge after party with all my favourite comics congratulating me. Since then, everything has been a crushing disappointment.
What’s the worst thing about the Fringe?
I’m guessing most comedians will say the price, so I’ll say flyering to be #not-like-the-other-girls. It’s just industrial-scale rejection. I hate that pitying look people give you, as if to say “Oh you’re funny too, are you?”
If you were not a performer what would you be doing?
If I’m still allowed to be a YouTuber, I’d do that. I’d probably have a much better channel if I didn’t spend so much time on stand-up. If that’s against the rules I’d probably be sucked into the black hole of creativity that is advertising.
How do you prepare for a performance?
Half-pint. Double espresso. Restless pacing. Shitpost in group chats. Edit my Hinge prompts. Primal scream.
Favourite thing about being in Edinburgh?
Seeing shows. I see about 3 a day when I’m up. Other comedians think I’m nuts for it, but I don’t understand why. I’m married to the game.
What’s the most Scottish thing you’ve ever done?
I’m only half-Scottish, but I do pull English people up on it when they say “cannae”. It sounds so cringe in a southern accent.
Favourite Scottish food/drink?
My Dad’s from Aberdeen so either skirlie or rowies. I tried to make skirlie myself the other day and completely messed it up. Now I just have a huge bag of oats that I don’t want.
Sum up your show in three words
Pick-me white boy Finlay Christie’s new stand-up show ‘I Deserve This’ is at Monkey Barrell 4 @ 10.40pm until 25th August for tickets go to www.edfringe.com
@finlaycomedy @finlaycomedy on Instagram. YouTube channel is called Finlay Christie
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here