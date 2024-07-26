Isle of Harris Distillers has agreed a deal to take up space at Blythswood Square in Glasgow, declaring it is “delighted” with its expanded mainland base.
Scottish property firm SRE Group announced yesterday that Isle of Harris Distillers had agreed a deal to take the 870 sq ft second floor at 25 Blythswood Square, noting this means the refurbished building is now fully let.
Blair Sterrick, UK market manager for Isle of Harris Distillers, said: “We are delighted to have moved into new premises at 25 Blythswood Square. This iconic address will be used as a mainland base for our UK commercial and storytelling team, which is based away from [the] distillery on the magical Isle of Harris.
“This is not our first mainland base, having moved from a smaller premises in the west end in Glasgow, but shows that our company is going from strength to strength with our award-winning gin and our Isle of Harris single malt.”
John Grewar, who manages lettings for SRE Group, said: “25 Blythswood Square is an elegant landmark building, located at one of Glasgow’s best-known addresses, so we’re delighted that it will become home to such a well-known and respected Scottish brand.
“When we became aware of Isle of Harris’s requirement, we worked with them to refurbish the suite to their requirements. We are focused on working with occupiers to provide bespoke office space, fitted out to meet their occupational needs.”
Isle of Harris Distillers’ chairman told The Herald last August that the launch of The Hearach single malt whisky would swiftly double the size of the enterprise to a near-£8 million annual turnover business, and highlighted plans to ramp up exports while also targeting the UK market.
The distillery, at Tarbert on Harris, put The Hearach on sale in September last year.
Ron MacEachran, executive chairman and chief financial officer at Isle of Harris Distillers, noted then that Isle of Harris Distillers employed 45 local people, around double what it promised.
He said last August: “Whisky moves us to a different scale – more or less doubles the size of the business within eight weeks.”
Mr MacEachran projected annual turnover would rise from between £3.5m and £4m to the £7.5m to £8m range with the launch of The Hearach, and underlined the importance of exports to growth ambitions.
He said: “It is a step change for a business of our size.”
