The Port of Aberdeen has welcomed the largest ship in its entire history as a gargantuan cruise liner docked on its way to Edinburgh.
The Costa Favolosa was built in Genoa at a cost of €510m, for the Italian operator Costa Crociere.
It is 290m long, has 13 decks and weighs 113,307 gross tonnes and can carry up to 3,800 passengers in 1,506 cabins.
The Costa Favolosa made headlines at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic as it was out at sea when a number of passengers tested positive for the virus.
The ship docked off the coast of Miami, Florida to disembark sick crew members and passengers for "life-critical" medical care but was not allowed to enter the port.
The Costa Favolosa docked at the Port of Aberdeen on Friday, the biggest ever to do so in the 888 year history of the port.
The 4,000 guests and crew received a welcome from the Robert Gordon College Pipe Band, Alba Bagpipes, and VisitAberdeenshire’s ‘Welcome to Aberdeenshire’ volunteers.
There have been 60 visits by cruise ships to the port this season, up more than 150% from 2022.
Bob Sanguinetti, CEO, Port of Aberdeen said: “We are delighted to welcome the Costa Favolosa, its guests and crew to Aberdeen. This is the latest demonstration of how we’re driving diversification in energy, trade and tourism with our expanded infrastructure. Activity levels at South Harbour have exceeded expectations, as we compete for a new scale of opportunities with prospective and existing customers.
“As the UK’s oldest existing business, we know what it means to adapt and rise to the challenges of tomorrow. Together, in partnership with government and industry, we can drive sustainable economic growth and energy transition.”
Chris Foy, CEO, VisitAberdeenshire, said: “The increase in calls for the 2024/25 season is further evidence of the region’s growing reputation as a quality destination for cruise operators.”
Russell Borthwick, Chief Executive, Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “This is literally the biggest piece of evidence yet that the investment by Port of Aberdeen in the world class South Harbour facility and the work over the last few years by Team Aberdeen is seeing us established as a calling point of choice for UK and Northern European cruise operators. We are already welcoming tens of thousands of new visitors to the region every year as a result and this will grow exponentially by the end of the decade.”
Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader Councillor Christian Allard said: “The arrival of the Costa Favolosa underlines Aberdeen’s growing importance as a cruise ship destination. Our city is being transformed – and both tourists and local businesses are enjoying the benefits.”
