Police say there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Ms Betts left the hotel she was staying at in Fort William on Wednesday to walk the nearby hills, but failed to return.

Police inquiries found she reached the summit of Na Gruagaichean at around 10.15am on Wednesday, but she failed to return to her accommodation afterwards.