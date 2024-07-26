Train services are 'unable to run' to and from a busy station near Glasgow amid an issue this morning.

ScotRail has said they are currently unable to run services from Milngavie station due to a fault with the signalling system.

Network Rail staff are heading to the area to investigate the problem.

Confirming the issue, National Rail says there is a fault between Bearsden and Westerton.

 

 

A spokesperson for ScotRail said: "We're currently unable to run trains to or from Milngavie station due to a fault with the signalling system. 

"Network Rail staff are heading there to investigate and we’ll keep you updated.

"We have ticket acceptance in place with Glasgow City buses on these services:

  • 17 Milngavie - Bearsden
  • 15 Milngavie - Bearsden - Anniesland - Hyndland - Charing Cross - Queen Street."