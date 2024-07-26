Network Rail staff are heading to the area to investigate the problem.

Confirming the issue, National Rail says there is a fault between Bearsden and Westerton.

⚠️ NEW: We're currently unable to run trains to or from Milngavie station due to a fault with the signalling system. @NetworkRailSCOT staff are heading there to investigate and we’ll keep you updated. ^Paul pic.twitter.com/Og4FYBaZQg — ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 26, 2024

A spokesperson for ScotRail said: "We're currently unable to run trains to or from Milngavie station due to a fault with the signalling system.



"Network Rail staff are heading there to investigate and we’ll keep you updated.

"We have ticket acceptance in place with Glasgow City buses on these services: