A GOLF club in Moray with clubhouse and planning consent for a holiday park has been put up for sale with a price tag of nearly £1 million.
Kinloss Golf Club, which lies in a rural location to the north-west of Forres, has been brought to market with bids of over £900,000 sought for the near 50-acre site, though it is also available in two lots.
The property includes an established nine-hole golf course with clubhouse and planning consent for 16 holiday lodges and six glamping pod plots close to the Moray coast.
Lot 1, the golf course, includes the clubhouse with planning consent for residential conversion extending to 40.66 acres is available at offers over £500,000. Lot 2, the holiday park site, includes 16 lodge plots and six glamping pod plots of 8.56 acres, and is on the market at offers over £400,000.
DM Hall noted that the golf course has been closed since 2020 because of the development of dwelling houses within the ground, but said it has been well maintained by the current owners. The course is said to include a number of attractive sloping fairways together with belts of established woodland. Planning consent has been issued for converting the clubhouse into residential use.
The proposed holiday park, which forms the eastern part of the property, has planning permission for the construction of 16 holiday lodges, the sites for which have been established and can be occupied for 11 months of the year. There is also approval for six glamping pods within a wooded site to the rear.
DM Hall said overall site lies in an elevated position, providing an attractive outlook over the surrounding countryside and good access from the public road.
Jennifer Campbell of DM Hall, who is overseeing the sales process, said: “This site represents an exciting and rare opportunity for the open market. While this property clearly has commercial appeal, one cannot ignore the appeal of a private residential estate. Who doesn’t want their own golf course!”
Forres is said to be renowned for its floral gardens and picturesque historic high street. It also provides a range of facilities and amenities, with the larger centre of Elgin and the City of Inverness also lying within easy reach.
From the Moray Coast access can be gained to Speyside, Loch Ness, the North Coast 500, Royal Deeside, and the Cairngorms, making it a prime location for those looking to experience the best of Scotland’s natural beauty and rich heritage, DM Hall stated. The nearby River Findhorn also offers scenic beauty and outdoor recreational opportunities.
