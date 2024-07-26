An initiative to plant trees in Scotland has reached a major milestone of 1.5 million ahead of World Conservation Day on Sunday.
The Future Forest Company has planted and mainted a range of native broadleaf species and Scots pine trees across numerous sites in Scotland since they were launched in 2020. It was set up in a bid to increase efforts to contribute to reforestation, biodiversity and conservation across Scotland.
It’s a huge milestone to reach ahead of July 28, the annual day around the world for raising awareness about the importance of protecting natural resources and ecosystems on the planet.
The sites include Dumyat, Brisbane Mains, Pleasantfield, Mill of Plunton, Montegreenan, Carston and Leadloch and all of the trees planted range between one and three years old. They’ve been planted by hand to ensure the best chance of survival and the Future Forest Company maintain and monitor them to replace any that fail when needed.
Read More:
-
Dead trees, Scottish Forestry in court. What's going wrong with Scotland's forests?
-
'Enormous' cuts to new woodland creation will 'torpedo' climate targets
It comes despite issues within the Scottish forestry world. A group of campaigners, Stobo Residents Action Group, have been awarded a judicial review to challenge a decision Scottish Forestry’s decision to allow a scheme to build 700 hectares of mostly Sitka spruce on the John Buchan Way to go ahead without an Environmental Impact Assessment.
The Forest Research statistics shows that more than 15,000 hectares of new forests were created in Scotland during the 2023/24 planting period and included a healthy conifer of 8,720 hectares alongside 6,320 hectares of broadleaf planting.
The Future Forest Company’s contribution to this included a total of 327.4 hectares of new woodland, made up of predominantly native species such as oak, birch and rowan.
The numbers are still not at the level the independent Climage Change Committee advises for Scotland, with advice of 18,000 hectares of new woodland per year by 2025 to fight the damaging effects of climate change. The UK is told to plant 30,000 hectares as part of the same plans.
Jamie Adcock is the Senior Forest Manager at the Future Forest Company and admits it’s a great milestone but insists the work needs to be done and celebrated all year round and not only on World Conservation Day, although that does provide a good opportunity to remind people of the importance of fighting climate change.
He said: “World Conservation Day is an excellent opportunity to celebrate and contribute to the preservation of our natural world. This day serves as a reminder of the critical role each individual, communities and businesses play in safeguarding the environment for future generations to come.
“But our work at the Future Forest Company doesn’t just centre around one day of the year. We work persistently throughout the entire year to support the environment and our natural habitats, and we’re pleased to announce we have reached yet another milestone in our tree planting efforts.
“The Earth is currently facing several challenges such as climate change, loss of habitat for wildlife, deforestation, and more due to the increasing pollution and heavy consumption of non-renewable resources.
“By planting more trees, not only can we help restore and protect natural habitats and endangered species, but we can also help combat climate change. I would like to say a huge thanks for the support of our corporate tree planting partners, individual sponsors and volunteers for all of their efforts in helping us to achieve this milestone.”
Around a quarter of all UK Biodiversity Action Plan priority species are associated with trees and woodland, and the Future Forest Company’s projects are an essential habitat for a diverse range of mammals, birds, reptiles, insects, plans and fungi all of which will contribute to the continues good health of forests across the country.
Given the issues already mentioned around the proposed plans for the John Buchan Way, one of the Future Forest Company’s promises is to engage with the local community throughout the design and planting process and they will attend in-person events and collate online feedback on the plans for each site.
Reforestation and biodiversity specialists at the company also work closely with residents and organisations in the surrounding area to positively impact the local community and widers usrs of each of their woodland sites.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here