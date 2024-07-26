Now engineering works by Network Rail means there’s likely to be more disruption this weekend with replacement buses set to run between Glasgow Queen Street and Anniesland, Linlithgow, Alloa and Crianlarich and it’s the same between Mount Florida and Neilston.

ScotRail said replacement buses will be in place for some services, and there will be larger gaps between services on others.

As a result it advised those planning to use the trains to check their journey ahead of time on the ScotRail app.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “With a temporary timetable currently in operation, and given the particular impact on Sundays, it is important we advise our customers of what to expect, and to plan ahead for their journey.

“Customers should allow extra time for travel and check their journey on our mobile app the day before travel.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience this may cause to customers who have their journey impacted by service alterations. We know how frustrating this can be and thank them for their patience.”

Mr Ilderton also stressed ScotRail wants to “resolve the pay dispute with the trade unions”, adding it is “fully committed to further discussions”.

The Aslef and RMT unions are balloting ScotRail workers over industrial action.

Aslef Scottish organiser Kevin Lindsay said the Scottish Government has agreed to return to the negotiating table – as he branded the reduced timetable currently being operated by ScotRail as “an act of economic vandalism”.

Mr Lindsay said: “We are pleased that the Scottish Government has finally recognised the need to engage in meaningful negotiations.

“Scotland’s train drivers have kept the country moving and it is only fair that their hard work, skill and commitment are reflected in their pay.

“ScotRail’s reduced timetable has not only inconvenienced passengers but also significantly impacted Scotland’s economy.

“Reliable and efficient rail services are essential for the daily commute of thousands of workers, the smooth operation of businesses, and the overall economic health of the nation.

“The reduced timetable has been an act of economic vandalism that has hurt passengers, businesses, and communities across Scotland, and restoring full services is crucial to getting Scotland’s economy back on track and ensuring that our railways serve the people of Scotland effectively.”