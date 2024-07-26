Of all the issues, expansion is one of the most challenging so if you are a family business looking to take the leap from a small enterprise to a large, thriving company then why not make a date in the diary for an exclusive event that will provide you with essential insights into taking your company to the next level.

The Herald Family Business Breakfast in association with Business Gateway, and sponsored by Virgin Money and Walkers, which will take place on Wednesday, 28 August, is a unique opportunity to hear from a panel of experts and share experiences with other business owners who are also aiming to expand.

The theme for the event which will take place at the Donald Malcolm Heritage centre in Linwood is “Beyond the Kitchen Table,” and it will bring together successful family business leaders who will share their journeys, insights, and the lessons that they have learnt along the way.

Host Brian Taylor will chair the in-depth discussion that will cover the unique challenges that family businesses face, such as maintaining family harmony while making tough commercial decisions, securing funding and upskilling management teams to the highest professional level.

Other topics will include preserving the family legacy while fostering innovation and as well as providing insights into how they have navigated these challenges, the panellists will also offer practical strategies for sustainable growth.

The event is open to family businesses which are just beginning the journey towards expansion as well as to those that are already committed to a growth strategy, and it promises to provide inspiration at every level of the process while also providing the opportunity to network with peers and connect with leading family businesses.

Hugh Lightbody, Chief Officer, Business Gateway National Unit, said: "Family businesses are a vital part of the Scottish economy, driving innovation, resilience and community values. I'm very much looking forward to hearing more about their contributions at The Herald's Family Business Breakfast, where many of these businesses will come together to share their successes and forge new connections."

And David Henderson, Head of Strategic Finance of fellow sponsors, Virgin Money, said: “Virgin Money are proud supporters of the family business community, and we are delighted to continue our sponsorship of the Business Breakfast. This annual event is always a fabulous opportunity for family businesses from across Scotland to meet other business leaders, learn from their experiences, and hear how they have faced into challenges and capitalised on opportunities.”

Tickets to the event cost £10 each and are available from https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/fambizbreakfast/ and further information is available from kirsty.coutts@newsquest.co.uk.