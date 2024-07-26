The Bill aims to make it an offence to permit greyhounds to compete in races at tracks in Scotland.

Data from 2023 showed 109 greyhounds died trackside in the United Kingdom, which was up from 2022 and a further 4,238 were injured last year.

He said: “I am delighted to have received the backing of MSPs from across the political spectrum, and will be pushing ahead with my Member’s Bill.

“I hope that the Scottish Parliament will unite behind my proposed legislation and take the chance to act and to save the lives and limbs of countless greyhounds in future.

“My Bill aims to protect greyhounds from the many risks that come from being forced to race around tracks at high speed.

“With industry figures showing that the death rate is going up across the UK, it’s time to take action.

“Public opinion is on our side, and I am heartened by the support that my Bill has received so far.

“I urge racecourse owners and the wider industry to listen hard and to stand up for Scotland’s greyhounds by putting paws before profit and ending the races for good.

“You can tell a lot about a society from how it treats voiceless animals. I believe that we are a nation of dog lovers, and that is why we need to ensure they are protected.

“The writing is on the wall for greyhound racing in Scotland, it’s time for us to put the wellbeing of these wonderful dogs ahead of gambling company profits.”