An MSP has said the ‘writing is on the wall for greyhound racing’ after a Bill introduced to ban the sport in Scotland gained enough support to proceed at Holyrood.
Mid Scotland and Fife Green MSP Mark Ruskell said his Member’s Bill had won the backing of enough colleagues at the Scottish Parliament to allow it to be introduced.
The Bill aims to make it an offence to permit greyhounds to compete in races at tracks in Scotland.
Data from 2023 showed 109 greyhounds died trackside in the United Kingdom, which was up from 2022 and a further 4,238 were injured last year.
Read More:
- Scottish Government 'not persuaded' to ban greyhound racing
-
He said: “I am delighted to have received the backing of MSPs from across the political spectrum, and will be pushing ahead with my Member’s Bill.
“I hope that the Scottish Parliament will unite behind my proposed legislation and take the chance to act and to save the lives and limbs of countless greyhounds in future.
“My Bill aims to protect greyhounds from the many risks that come from being forced to race around tracks at high speed.
“With industry figures showing that the death rate is going up across the UK, it’s time to take action.
“Public opinion is on our side, and I am heartened by the support that my Bill has received so far.
“I urge racecourse owners and the wider industry to listen hard and to stand up for Scotland’s greyhounds by putting paws before profit and ending the races for good.
“You can tell a lot about a society from how it treats voiceless animals. I believe that we are a nation of dog lovers, and that is why we need to ensure they are protected.
“The writing is on the wall for greyhound racing in Scotland, it’s time for us to put the wellbeing of these wonderful dogs ahead of gambling company profits.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel