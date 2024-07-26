The regulator is calling for more pressure on supermarkets to offer better prices via a compulsory fuel price monitoring system to help consumers make informed choices at the pumps.

"Last year we found that competition in the road fuel market was failing consumers, and published proposals that would revitalise competition amongst fuel retailers," CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said. "One year on and drivers are still paying too much.

"We want to work with government to put in place our recommendation of a real-time fuel finder scheme to kick-start competition among retailers. This will put the power in the hands of drivers who can compare fuel prices wherever they are, sparking greater competition."

The CMA began investigating the road fuel market last year and, at the time, made a series of recommendations to help drivers cut the cost of filling their tanks.

It has set up a temporary price data-sharing scheme to help consumers to make informed choices at the pumps. However, this only covers about 40% of service stations and therefore is not comprehensive enough to be utilised by map apps or sat-navs to deliver accurate live information.

Motoring group RAC said drivers paying £1.6bn more than they should have "is nothing short of outrageous."

"Drivers have every right to feel ripped off, especially knowing there is virtually no market competition between retailers," RAC head of policy Simon Williams said.

Royal Bank owner smashes City forecasts, sending shares soaring

(Image: AFP/Getty Images)

Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland owner NatWest Group are up by more than 7% this morning after it raised its profit guidance and announced a deal to acquire a £2.5 billion portfolio of prime UK mortgages from Metro Bank.

State-backed NatWest smashed City expectations as it booked an operating profit of £3bn for the six months to June 30, 15.6% down on the same period last year but ahead of market forecasts. It reported an operating profit of £1.7bn for the second quarter versus an expected £1.3bn.

Scotch whisky distiller 'delighted' with new mainland base

(Image: SRE Group)

Isle of Harris Distillers has agreed a deal to take up space at Blythswood Square in Glasgow, declaring it is “delighted” with its expanded mainland base.

Scottish property firm SRE Group announced yesterday that Isle of Harris Distillers had agreed a deal to take the 870 sq ft second floor at 25 Blythswood Square, noting this means the refurbished building is now fully let.

