The UK's competition watchdog has warned that drivers are continuing to pay too much to fill up at the pump, forking out an extra £1.6 billion in 2023 alone.
In an update on its monitoring of the fuel market issued this morning, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that supermarkets' profit margins - which is the difference between the price they buy fuel at and what they charge motorists - had doubled since 2019.
The regulator is calling for more pressure on supermarkets to offer better prices via a compulsory fuel price monitoring system to help consumers make informed choices at the pumps.
"Last year we found that competition in the road fuel market was failing consumers, and published proposals that would revitalise competition amongst fuel retailers," CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said. "One year on and drivers are still paying too much.
"We want to work with government to put in place our recommendation of a real-time fuel finder scheme to kick-start competition among retailers. This will put the power in the hands of drivers who can compare fuel prices wherever they are, sparking greater competition."
The CMA began investigating the road fuel market last year and, at the time, made a series of recommendations to help drivers cut the cost of filling their tanks.
It has set up a temporary price data-sharing scheme to help consumers to make informed choices at the pumps. However, this only covers about 40% of service stations and therefore is not comprehensive enough to be utilised by map apps or sat-navs to deliver accurate live information.
Motoring group RAC said drivers paying £1.6bn more than they should have "is nothing short of outrageous."
"Drivers have every right to feel ripped off, especially knowing there is virtually no market competition between retailers," RAC head of policy Simon Williams said.
