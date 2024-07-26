Stephen Flynn has written to Rachel Reeves and demanded she apologises for misleading voters over a £20billion black hole in Labour’s spending plans.
The SNP had claimed during the election campaign that the Labour Party’s plans would mean around £18billion in cuts for public services, or tax rises.
Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney had said Keir Starmer would impose significant cuts on the country ahead of the vote.
The Institute for Fiscal Studies also warned that ‘sharp’ cuts would happen regardless of who was in charge.
Senior Labour figures denied that though and accused the SNP of spreading misinformation and lies with Ian Murray saying they were ‘peddling mince’.
Reports in the Guardian say the Chancellor’s Treasure review ‘is likely to conclude that existing spending plans are unsustainable and would require substantial cuts to public services’.
Now Flynn believes it’s time for her to make an apology to voters and come clean on what her plans are to fill that space after people had voted for change across the country including in Scotland.
In a letter to the Chancellor, Flynn wrote: “Throughout the election, the SNP warned the Labour Party's plans, and your damaging decision to copy Tory fiscal rules, would mean around £18billion of cuts or tax rises.
“Senior Labour Party figures, including yourself, Keir Starmer, Anas Sarwar and Ian Murray repeatedly denied this, claiming it was "ludicrous", "mince" and accusing the SNP of spreading "misinformation and lies".
“You can imagine my surprise then, to read in the newspapers today, that you now admit the SNP was right and there is a £20billion black hole in your plans.
“At minimum, you should apologise for misleading voters. If Labour's election campaign was a product in a shop, voters would be due a refund for false advertising.
“More importantly, you must now come clean on where the axe will fall under your plans and whether you intend to cut public services, raise taxes or both - having previously denied you would do either.
“People in Scotland voted for change and that means an end to fourteen years of Westminster austerity cuts, a meaningful funding boost to our NHS and public services, action to eradicate child poverty and raise living standards - and infrastructure investment to boost economic growth and deliver affordable homes, quality transport links and our green energy future.
“Hospitals, schools and affordable homes won't build themselves - and you can't cut your way to better services, more nurses, teachers or police officers. Our public services and infrastructure need major investment, having been starved of cash by Westminster for more than a decade.
“Will you now give a cast-iron commitment that there will be no cuts to public services, as you promised at the election, and that public services will get the major funding boost they need at the budget in October? Or will you break your promise and allow public services to decline?
“The excuses currently being lined-up will set alarm bells ringing that the Labour government plans to continue Tory cuts and public services will be starved of the cash they need - just as we have seen with the failure to scrap the two child benefit cap this week.
“The SNP is ready and willing to work in cooperation with the Labour government to deliver the change voters in Scotland were promised - but we also have a duty to stand up for Scotland's interests and hold the Labour government to account where real change isn't forthcoming.
“I look forward to your response and an unequivocal guarantee that there will be no return to public spending cuts. Our public services cannot afford another five years of Westminster cuts.”
