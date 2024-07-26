Both Edinburgh towns and the Forth Bridge were awarded the designation for their cultural heritage while St Kilda earned it for its cultural and natural importance.

Now the Flow Country has joined it after being considered at the World Heritage Committee’s 46th annual meeting which was held in New Delhi.

World Heritage Sites are reserved for places of particular cultural, historical or scientific significance, judged to ‘"cultural and natural heritage around the world considered to be of outstanding value to humanity’.

Gillian Martin is the Scottish Government’s Acting Net Zero Secretary and believes it’s another great day for the country, and says it’s huge news for future generations in Scotland.

Acting Net Zero Secretary Gillian Martin said: “This is a truly momentous day for Caithness and Sutherland, and indeed Scotland as a whole.

“The Flow Country is an area of truly outstanding natural beauty and its diverse ecosystems and peatlands are a vital part of in our efforts to combat climate change and nature loss. This new global prominence will help preserve the area for many generations to come.

“I want to congratulate the Flow Country Partnership and everyone who has worked so hard towards this tremendous achievement. Their passion and determination has not only elevated the Flow Country to UNESCO World Heritage Status, but has ensured its protection far into the future.”

Although it is the seventh site in Scotland to get the status, it is the first natural world site and joins a list of places such as the Great Barrier Reef and the Grand Canyon.

The bogland covers around 1,500 square miles in Caithness and Sutherland and is home to a diverse range of wildlife, including golden eagles, red-throated divers and short-eared owls.

It is considered to be of outstanding importance because of the home it provides for such species and for the role it plays in storing about 400 million tonnes of carbon in the north of Scotland.

Graham Neville was the bid lead for the project and is NatureScot’s Head of Operations in the North of Scotland and believes it is a ‘momentous moment’.

He said: “World Heritage status for the Flow Country is a momentous moment for Scotland’s people and their beloved landscape. This successful bid is testament to the hard work and determination of the Flow Country World Heritage project team as well as community members, scientific experts, businesses, landowners and public bodies from across the Flow Country who have been so generous with their time, knowledge and expertise to shape the bid for the benefit of the whole area.

“World Heritage Site status will lead to greater understanding of the Flow Country and raise the profile of Scotland’s peatlands globally for their value as biodiverse habitats and important carbon sinks. It is wonderful recognition of the expert stewardship of farmers and crofters in maintaining this incredible ecosystem as a natural legacy for future generations.”

UK Government Culture Minister Sir Chris Bryant said: “The Flow Country is one of our most precious resources, as a vital habitat for many species and a key site for carbon capture that continues to inform our understanding of how blanket bog can be used to help mitigate climate change. It is right to recognise this truly inspiring landscape and I look forward to working closely with counterparts in Scotland to showcase this important addition to our UK World Heritage Sites.”

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “Scotland has a rich history of Unesco world heritage sites with six spread across our country, from Heart of Neolithic Orkney to New Lanark, the Old and New Towns of Edinburgh to St Kilda, and I am delighted the Flow Country has become Scotland’s seventh.

“Thanks to a strong endorsement from the UK Government, the Flow Country, which has international importance as a habitat and for the diverse range of rare and unusual breeding birds it supports, is now the first peatland site on the world heritage list.”

Malcolm Roughead, Chief Executive of VisitScotland, said: “The Flow Country is a fascinating region of Scotland and a vital part of our natural environment, so it’s wonderful news that the area has achieved UNESCO World Heritage Site status.

“World Heritage status acknowledges a place’s global value and its protection for the future and Flow Country will join our already illustrious list of World Heritage Sites across Scotland.

“By working with our industry partners, we believe the UNESCO designation for the Flow Country will support sustainable and responsible tourism across Caithness & Sutherland, with the interests of the local environment and communities at its heart.

“Slow tourism will be a key part of that activity, whereby visitors are encouraged to take their time to fully explore the area, act responsibly, and immerse themselves in the culture and natural environment.

“This marks the start of an exciting future for this special part of Caithness & Sutherland, and we hope it will further enhance our ambition for Scotland to become a sustainable tourism destination that benefits all.”