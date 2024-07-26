Reports say there was a standoff between a man and police that lasted around four hours and grabbed the attention of locals and thousands of viewers online as videos of the incident emerged on the social media platform TikTok.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, but no on was injured.

He is due to appear in court in Hamilton today.

READ MORE: ScotRail warn of weekend disruption as services take another hit

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6.15pm on Thursday, 25 July, 2024, we were called to a report of a disturbance at an address in Lyttleton, East Kilbride.

“Officers attended. No one was injured.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday, 26 July, 2024.”