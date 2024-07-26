The former Woodend Colliery at Armadale in West Lothian is set to go under the hammer next month, with a guide price of £10,000.
Chartered surveyor Shepherd, which is conducting the sale in a live-streamed auction on August 15 at 2:30pm, noted the “former colliery was a mine that opened around 1870 and closed down in the late 1960s”.
It added: “The 47 acres site is situated less than a quarter of a mile from the Armadale-Caldercruix Road, two miles west of Blackridge, and slightly east of Bedlormie Woods.
Shepherd noted "the site is primarily made up of grass verges and vegetation with vehicular roads/tracks running throughout".
It added: "A settlement lagoon can be found on the westerly boundary associated with working secondary minerals. Twenty years ago, the site received planning permission with conditions for the rehabilitation of the former colliery site, involving the excavation and processing of tip materials, grading and re-profiling works, and the importation of materials for restoration purposes.”
