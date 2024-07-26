READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Time to stop kicking Ferguson Marine shipyard around

It added: “The 47 acres site is situated less than a quarter of a mile from the Armadale-Caldercruix Road, two miles west of Blackridge, and slightly east of Bedlormie Woods.

Shepherd noted "the site is primarily made up of grass verges and vegetation with vehicular roads/tracks running throughout".

It added: "A settlement lagoon can be found on the westerly boundary associated with working secondary minerals. Twenty years ago, the site received planning permission with conditions for the rehabilitation of the former colliery site, involving the excavation and processing of tip materials, grading and re-profiling works, and the importation of materials for restoration purposes.”