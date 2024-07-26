The Royal Lyceum's Artist Director, David Greig, is to step down after a "trailblazing" eight years.
Greig is to step down the end of the 2024/2025 season to focus on writing, directing and other literary projects.
He will continue his long association with The Lyceum, remaining a key partner and supporter to Scotland’s largest producing theatre.
Greig has helped forge strong partnerships across the UK and with new international partners, cementing The Lyceum’s reputation as one of Scotland’s most pioneering theatres.
Commenting on his departure, he said: “After eight years of leading the Lyceum through change and challenge I feel it's time to return to my first calling, as a writer. This has been a very hard decision because I adore my job but it’s the right time for me.
"I'm very proud of what we've achieved at The Lyceum over the last eight years. Together we've overcome enormous challenges such as COVID, inflation and the financial crisis. We've made shows in The West End, in Australia, Sweden, Off Broadway, The USA, England and Ireland. We’ve made Fringe, Book Festival and EIF shows. We’ve toured shows in Scotland and abroad. This last year alone, our productions toured Scotland, London and New York as well as performing to sold-out crowds at home in Edinburgh.
"The next decade will be a transformative and exciting period. I remain passionate about The Lyceum and about producing theatre in Scotland. I look forward to continuing to contribute to The Lyceum as an artistic partner.
"I want to thank the team, the board, the freelance artists and the previous Artistic Directors of The Lyceum who built the institution I've been so proud to be a part of.”
Tari Lang, Chair of the Royal Lyceum Edinburgh Board added: "The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh has been privileged to have David Greig at its artistic helm and working with him is a delight. His passion for theatre, actors, writing and collaboration has shone through in everything he has done. For eight years, three of which meant living through and then re-emerging after Covid, he has taken The Lyceum on a journey of innovation and partnership with theatres and artists in Scotland, the UK and internationally. He has put the theatre’s mission to widen access firmly at the heart of The Lyceum’s work.
"The Board joins me in thanking him for everything he has done as Artistic Director. I am delighted that David will remain within The Lyceum family, continuing to work with us in furthering our artistic success. We have an ambitious 5-10 year journey which involves expansion, a new commercial model, a major capital project and a change in the way theatre making is financed which will be enriched by David’s continuing support.
"David joined The Lyceum in 2016, with a Season that blended new writing and classics, including his adaptation of Aeschylus’ The Suppliant Women, which featured a 30-strong community cast, setting his intention to make The Lyceum a theatre for and of the people. During his tenure, David has adapted a number of titles for the stage, including Solaris and Local Hero – one of the most successful productions in The Lyceum’s history."
