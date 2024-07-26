Pupils from Scotland have won a global competition in debating this week.
Representing Scotland, secondary pupils competing in the World Schools Debating Championships in Belgrade last night, did their country proud by storming to the final and taking the top prize.
The annual English language debating tournament for high school teams consisted of 68 teams, of which Scotland was initially ranked 11th for 2024.
However, the five Scottish pupils have climbed up the rankings all the way to the top spot, claiming first place in the most prestigious schools debating tournament in the world.
The team consisted of Miya Turner from Portobello High School, Sophie Hannigan and Callum Hendry from St Columba’s School in Kilmacolm, Lena Zielinksa from Broxburn Academy, and Logan Moss from Dollar Academy.
On their way to the final in the knock out rounds Scotland beat New Zealand, Pakistan, England and Qatar, having qualified in 4th place in the Preliminary 8 rounds.
The motion in the final was THR the glorification of Champions, as Scotland defeated the opposition of Bulgaria.
Scotland are declared the winners of the 2024 World Schools Debating Championships: pic.twitter.com/yutc9QttUE— Team Scotland WSDC (@ScotWSDC) July 25, 2024
They were coached by Jamie Beverstock, Maxine Muirhead and Jordan Pfotenhauer, and have since been hailed from political figures across the country including First Minister John Swinney.
He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Warmest congratulations to Team Scotland who have won the World Schools Debating Championships.
The University of Edinburgh's Lesley Stark also highlighted Scotland's strong debating history.
She wrote on Twitter/X: "This is an amazing achievement for these pupils. Debating is a skill that is important in many professions (academic writing is about arguing your case). I am very pleased this is being promoted in Scottish schools."
