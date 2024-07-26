A best-selling Scottish author is set to have her first novel turned into a major BBC TV series.
Scottish author Sophie Gravia has revealed that her first book A Glasgow Kiss will be adapted for the small screen after it shot to unprecedented success and prompted two follow-up books.
Ms Gravia, who is a renal failure nurse, turned her raunchy blog into a self-published novel over lockdown and secured a four-book deal with major publisher Orion Books.
The Glasgow Kiss trilogy has sold more than half a million copies worldwide, and here new stand-alone novel ‘Hot Girl Summer’ has shot to number one in the Amazon book charts after hitting the shelves last week.
The 32-year-old from Belshill, just outside Glasgow announced the news of the new series at an event for 250 people in Glasgow’s Wunderbar last weekend.
She said: “A Glasgow Kiss has been optioned by BBC Studios. We’ve signed a contract and I’m buzzing it’s now been optioned by the BBC. It’s still early days but I feel like this is made for the screen and can’t wait to see what happens next.”
The event was to promote her new book, which takes readers on a new journey with new characters and hopes to inspire young women to believe in themselves and be self-dependent.
Born Sophie Grant and also a single mum, she has used the names of her two children Olivia and Grace to create her pen name Gravia.
Speaking at the event in Wunderbar, Sophie speculated about her choice of cast.
She joked: “If I had someone like Michelle Keegan or Matthew McConaughey, we’d obviously we’d need a sizeable budget. Finding the right people to play my characters will be a fun process.”
“When you write a book I suppose the goal is to see it on screen and it’s always been in the back of my mind how amazing it would be.”
