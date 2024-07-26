Western Isles Council advised that produce fished from the loch should not be eaten until further notice and that the situation would be kept under observation until algae levels subside.

A statement issued by the local authority read: "Monitoring work undertaken on behalf of Food Standards Scotland has identified raised levels of shellfish toxin in Loch Roag on the West Coast of Lewis.

"Eating shellfish such as mussels, cockles, or razor fish from these areas may pose a risk to human health.

"Commercial shellfish harvesters in these areas have been contacted by the Comhairle and steps have been taken to postpone harvesting until algae levels subside.

"It is a sensible precaution to avoid eating shellfish from the loch until further notice."