A “raised” level of toxins found in shellfish from a loch in the Western Isles may make the seafood unsafe for humans to eat.

The region’s local authority warned consuming produce such as mussels, cockles, or razor fish from Loch Roag on Lewis could be harmful.

Western Isles Council advised that produce fished from the loch should not be eaten until further notice and that the situation would be kept under observation until algae levels subside.

A statement issued by the local authority read: "Monitoring work undertaken on behalf of Food Standards Scotland has identified raised levels of shellfish toxin in Loch Roag on the West Coast of Lewis. 

READ MORE: Sunken fishing vessel to be removed from Sound of Mull water

"Eating shellfish such as mussels, cockles, or razor fish from these areas may pose a risk to human health.

"Commercial shellfish harvesters in these areas have been contacted by the Comhairle and steps have been taken to postpone harvesting until algae levels subside.

"It is a sensible precaution to avoid eating shellfish from the loch until further notice."

 