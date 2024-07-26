Nicknamed the Flying Scotsman for his speed around the running track, the Scot instead went on to win the 400m event, securing his place in history as the last British athlete to win gold in this distance.

Liddell, who was born in 1902 to Scottish missionary parents in Tianjin in China, was also a talented rugby player and played for the Scotland national team seven times across 1922 and 1923.

Eric Liddell: Legacy of an Olympic Legend is a free exhibition offering visitors an opportunity to explore Liddell’s life and legacy, alongside other legends from the Scottish Sporting Hall of Fame and Scottish athletes competing in the 2024 Olympics.

John MacMillan, chief executive of The Eric Liddell Community, said: “We are thrilled to see the launch of the Eric Liddell exhibition today, as part of our exciting programme of events to celebrate the centenary of Eric Liddell’s gold medal win.

“All of our partners involved in this initiative spent a significant amount of time considering what Eric Liddell would have wanted and how important it is that we reflect him in our endeavours.

READ MORE:

New tartan launched commemorating life of Scottish Olympian Eric Liddell

Legendary Scottish athlete honoured by Edinburgh University

(Image: PA)

“We believe that any individual can make a positive impact on the world if they approach the challenges they face with passion, compassion, and integrity, which are our three values for The Eric Liddell 100.

“We hope everyone who visits the exhibition leaves feeling uplifted, inspired, and motivated to live life with these values in mind.”

Alison Johnstone MSP, presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament, said: “We are delighted to host this exhibition in the Scottish Parliament, which celebrates the significant achievements of Eric Liddell but also serves as a powerful reminder of his legacy.

“It seems particularly relevant as Olympians from across the world prepare to compete in Paris.

“The Scottish Parliament is delighted to provide a platform for sharing his inspiring story with the thousands of people who will visit us this summer.”

The exhibition is organised by The Eric Liddell 100 campaign, which seeks to honour Liddell’s legacy and inspire future generations through a series of events and activities emphasising his core values of passion, compassion, and integrity.

Eric Liddell: Legacy of an Olympic Legend is on display in the Parliament’s Main Hall until September 12.