A Glasgow-based creative agency, has been appointed by William Hill to activate its five-year sponsorship of the Scottish Professional Football League.
It is the latest in a string of new business wins by Frame Group this year, which has seen the firm secure work with Skyscanner, the Football Association of Wales, Simon Howie, Equi’s Ice Cream, and Thomas & Adamson.
Frame team up with Darryl Broadfoot, its former head of sport and founder of sports marketing consultancy Rx Creative, for the William Hill tender. The process involved five leading sports marketing agencies across the UK.
Frame chief executive Stephen McCranor, who staged a management buyout of the agency with fellow director Keli Mitchell last year, said: “William Hill is one of the UK’s most recognisable brands and their support of Scottish football is massive for the game north of the border. It speaks volumes for where the Scottish game is at and it’s a huge boost for the sport that the SPFL has secured their backing.
READ MORE: Bosses stage buyout of high-profile Glasgow agency Frame Group
“It’s brilliant that the SPFL has landed such a household UK name as its headline sponsor, but it also says a lot about William Hill’s commitment to the game here that they’d appoint a Scottish agency with genuine expertise in the field to activate it.
“Our job will be to do justice to this sponsorship and make sure the supporters of the 42 clubs really feel the benefit through authentic, informed and engaging content and activations.”
Mr Broadfoot said: “Sponsorship activation in Scottish sport – and especially in football – has needed a fresh approach for some time and we are delighted that William Hill shared our vision for a content-first approach to amplify the unique stories and personalities that exist within all four divisions of the SPFL.
“The content hub will enable us to bring original shows and other exciting opportunities for Scottish football fans of all clubs. We envisage a place where players and managers, established TV personalities and the growing content creator talent pool can combine to showcase all that is compelling about Scottish football.”
READ MORE: Can Scottish tourism industry learn from Portugal?
Daryl West, head of media, sponsorship and social at William Hill, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Stephen, Darryl and the extended team at Frame. Their passion and vision to take Scottish Football content to new levels resonated with how we want to approach our partnership with the SPFL.
“We knew we needed an agency that had a forensic understanding of the Scottish game and could help us really push the boundaries. Our ultimate aim is to shine the brightest of lights on the SPFL and give it the type of coverage worthy of its incredible fan base. We believe Frame are the perfect partner to help us achieve this.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here