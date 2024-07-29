Frame team up with Darryl Broadfoot, its former head of sport and founder of sports marketing consultancy Rx Creative, for the William Hill tender. The process involved five leading sports marketing agencies across the UK.

Frame chief executive Stephen McCranor, who staged a management buyout of the agency with fellow director Keli Mitchell last year, said: “William Hill is one of the UK’s most recognisable brands and their support of Scottish football is massive for the game north of the border. It speaks volumes for where the Scottish game is at and it’s a huge boost for the sport that the SPFL has secured their backing.

READ MORE: Bosses stage buyout of high-profile Glasgow agency Frame Group

“It’s brilliant that the SPFL has landed such a household UK name as its headline sponsor, but it also says a lot about William Hill’s commitment to the game here that they’d appoint a Scottish agency with genuine expertise in the field to activate it.

“Our job will be to do justice to this sponsorship and make sure the supporters of the 42 clubs really feel the benefit through authentic, informed and engaging content and activations.”

Mr Broadfoot said: “Sponsorship activation in Scottish sport – and especially in football – has needed a fresh approach for some time and we are delighted that William Hill shared our vision for a content-first approach to amplify the unique stories and personalities that exist within all four divisions of the SPFL.

“The content hub will enable us to bring original shows and other exciting opportunities for Scottish football fans of all clubs. We envisage a place where players and managers, established TV personalities and the growing content creator talent pool can combine to showcase all that is compelling about Scottish football.”

READ MORE: Can Scottish tourism industry learn from Portugal?

Daryl West, head of media, sponsorship and social at William Hill, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Stephen, Darryl and the extended team at Frame. Their passion and vision to take Scottish Football content to new levels resonated with how we want to approach our partnership with the SPFL.

“We knew we needed an agency that had a forensic understanding of the Scottish game and could help us really push the boundaries. Our ultimate aim is to shine the brightest of lights on the SPFL and give it the type of coverage worthy of its incredible fan base. We believe Frame are the perfect partner to help us achieve this.”