“We're not expecting a formal bidding or campaigning process like the freeports. Everyone is of the understanding that the decision has already been taken.”

It is not entirely clear what hosting the GB Energy HQ will involve or how big it will be or how many jobs will be attached, but a number of cities and areas across the country have expressed an interest.

However, according to the Times, only Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh are being considered by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Anas Sarwar is reportedly keen that the Nort East is chosen as it would help Labour ahead of the 2026 Holyrood election.

It may be difficult for him politically if GB Energy is based in the central belt.

Speaking to the Scotsman, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said every part of the country could make a case to host the HQ.

"A decision will be made relatively shortly. Where it's headquartered, of course, it's important, but it's not the key issue.

"The key issue here is it's in Scotland, it's publicly owned and it's going to be driving us towards clean power by 2030, which should lower people's bills, provide jobs and give us energy security.”

Stuart Patrick, CEO of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the news that the city was in the running.

He said: "Glasgow is the home of highly innovative renewable energy firms, many major utility and renewable companies, the offshore renewable energy catapult, and a skills base with multiple top universities and colleges, particularly the University of Strathclyde, and its work producing some the nation's best graduates in the energy sector."

Liz McAreavey, chief executive of Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce, said the city, as the fourth largest financial centre in Europe, would be best placed to "provide the skills, expertise and experience that will be required to ensure that the public funds being invested are used to maximum effect in the transition to net zero."

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said the North East had the "people, skills, strategic infrastructure and future pipeline of projects already in place."

"Quite clearly there is no better location for GB Energy than Aberdeen. People and businesses right across Scotland already understand why that is the case – and we’re confident that government will find that case similarly compelling.”

Inverness was also hoping to be considered as the location for the HQ. Politicians in the Highlands reacted with anger at the news the region may have been snubbed.

Local MSP Fergus Ewing said it was “not only unfair but illogical.”

He said he would write to Mr Murray to seek an urgent meeting. He also asked for the criteria for deciding where the HQ will be based.

“To exclude Inverness from the running would be a grave error by the new government. I want to work seriously with them. They have a mandate, but policies taken for political reasons often go awry.

“Any rational person seeking to locate a new body which will be vital for the development of arguably our major new industry in Scotland would choose Inverness.”

Despite not making the shortlist, Dundee yesterday launched its bid to host the HQ.

Councillor Siobhan Tolland, the deputy convener of the Fair Work, Economic Growth & Infrastructure committee, said: “Dundee currently has less than its fair share of UK Government jobs, and we need strategic support to grow our economy for the future.

“A lasting commitment like this would complement and consolidate the successful employability work that has already happened to date helping people into employment and retaining wealth within the city."

Meanwhile, an SNP MSP has criticised a Labour councillor in the North East after he claimed a business group in the city would be to blame if Aberdeen does not get selected by the government.

Tauqeer Malik told The Herald the “negativity” of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce would make it “extremely difficult” for his colleagues in government to have “confidence with businesses” in the city.

He said they had "undermined confidence in Aberdeen energy sector."

The SNP's Kevin Stewart said this was an "absolutely extraordinary and completely out of line" attack by the leader of the Labour group on Aberdeen City Council.

He added: “I do hope this bizarre outburst is not a sign that Labour are preparing to renege on their original pledge to site the headquarters of GB Energy in Aberdeen.

“That would be the real betrayal of the North East, given our long history and experience in the energy industry."

A spokesperson for DESNZ said the government will confirm the exact location in Scotland for GB Energy’s headquarters “in due course”.

“Great British Energy will help make Britain a clean energy superpower, accelerating our journey to net zero through homegrown cheap energy that will bring down bills and boost energy independence for our country,” the spokesperson said.

“It will be owned by the British people, for the British people, creating jobs and building supply chains across the UK, and working with industry and trade unions to deliver clean power.”