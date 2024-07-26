He was known as the 'Scottish Samurai' and was the first non-Japanese person to be awarded the prestigious Order of the Rising Sun. He died in 1911 in Tokyo.

Now over a century after his death, a new tenant operator is being sought for the historic Glover House, which has long been associated with Glover after his family purchased the property in 1864.

After the Category B Listed granite building was gifted to the Council by Glover’s company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI Ltd), ownership was transferred to the Grampian-Japan Trust (now Glove House Trustees Ltd) and the house was subsequently opened as a museum that celebrated Thomas Blake Glover’s life.

Mr Glover moved to Japan in 1859 and began his career working for a tea merchant. He later set up his own business working in the shipbuilding and mining industries.

He constructed the first dry dock in Japan and also helped to found the Japan Brewery Company, which later became the Kirin Brewery Company.

Some of his business interests were sold to Mitsubishi after Mr Glover encountered financial difficulties, but he continued to work as a consultant for the company.

In 1908 he became the first non-Japanese person to be given one of the country's highest honours, the Order of the Rising Sun, which was awarded by Emperor Meiji in recognition of the contribution Mr Glover made to Japanese industry.

Mr Glover, whose Japanese wife is said to have been the inspiration for the story of Madame Butterfly, died in 1911. His former house in Nagasaki, which is the oldest western-style building in Japan, is visited by millions of tourists every year.

Thomas Glover

Following the appointment of new directors to Glover House Trustees Ltd, Aberdeen City Council, on behalf of the trust, wish to appoint a new tenant operator for the building with a view to looking at options for the future use of the building.

A spokesperson on behalf of Glover House Trustees Ltd said: “Glover House is an important piece of Aberdeen’s history and the momentous achievements of Thomas Blake Glover and the significant impact he had on the Japanese economy should continue to be celebrated.

“It is hoped a new tenant operator can breathe new life into the historic building and the trust is looking forward to exploring and discussing the expressions of interest they hope to receive.”

Submitted proposals will need to meet specific conditions including one related to the usage of the property which states it can only be used as “a cultural heritage centre commemorating the historic links between Japan and the North-east of Scotland in the person of Thomas Blake Glover and as an educational resource”.

Full details can be found on the Public Contracts Scotland website: https://www.publiccontractsscotland.gov.uk/search/show/search_view.aspx?ID=JUL510621